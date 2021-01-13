Friday nights aren’t what they used to be. But for those eager to start celebrating Shabbat, or for Shabbat celebrators ready to switch things up, 12 Chairs Cafe (342 Wythe Ave.)is trying to help.

To celebrate the end of the work week and usher in the Jewish day of rest, Shabbat, popular Middle Eastern eatery 12 Chairs is cooking up takeout Friday Night dinner boxes to satiate Shabbat cravings.

Every box comes with a fresh baked challah, as well as 12 Chair’s signature dishes like hummus, matbucha, eggplant salad, tabouli, Israeli pickles, pita and chicken schnitzel. Each box also comes with a choice of four special Shabbat entrees: beef or vegetable couscous, or fish balls or roast chicken with a side of rice.

The beef couscous includes a chuck cut that is cooked for six hours until tender and full of bold flavors. It’s served with white beans and spinach, and pairs nicely with the couscous to soak up the flavor from the meat.

12 Chairs’ beef couscous

The Moroccan fish balls use the catch of the day to create tender, juicy morsels cooked in a soupy sauce with a flavorful kick. The fish is formed to the size of ping-pong balls, and rest in a thick sauce.

For vegetarians, the vegetable couscous is made with seasonal, steamed vegetables like zucchini, large carrots and sweet potato, all cooked in a Middle Eastern broth served over couscous. The veggies are tender and comforting, and perfect for a cold night.

All of 12 Chairs’ Shabbat Dinner kits serve four adults and cost $160. Each kit much be ordered by Wednesday at 4 p.m. by calling 347-227-7077. Delivery or pickup will be available on Fridays before 4p.m.

12 Chairs is also continuing its regular takeout menu, and has a corner-side outdoor setup for those who want to dine at the restaurant.