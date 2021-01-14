Sami and Susu, the new Mediterranean restaurant that launched as takeout-only restaurant in North Brooklyn this summer, has found a new home on the Lower East Side. Greenpointers craving the excellent breads, dips and more can still enjoy local delivery from the pop-ups newest location at Ten Bells.

And to add to the appeal this winter, Sami and Susu co-owners Amir Nathan (formerly of Via Carota and Maison Premiere) and executive chef Jordan Anderson (Olmsted and Maison Premiere), are hosting acclaimed chef Ashley Rath (of The Grill, Lalou and Gramercy Tavern) as a guest chef. In addition to the special delivery menu, an in-house menu will also be available at Sami and Susu’s heated outdoor area.

Available through January 24, Chef Ashley’s limited-time menus highlight warming, family recipes and her acclaimed signature dishes. Some of the items include buttered potato dumplings with market vegetables, chicken Calvados with apples and red curry, chickpea fritter pita with pickles, mustard greens and aioli, spaghetti squash frittata with parsley pesto, and game bird pie with hunter’s sauce and black truffles.

Chef Ashley Rath’s spaghetti squash frittata with parsley pesto

This is the first of hopefully many chef collaborations for Sami and Susu. Later this month, the restaurant plans to host guest chef Spencer Bennett, previously the chef de cuisine at Chez Ma Tante.

Delivery to Greenpoint and is available Wednesday through Sunday, and all orders must be placed one day in advance by 7 p.m. via Sami and Susu’s website.