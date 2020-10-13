Brooklynites and former New Yorkers alike can now indulge in Greenpoint’s most iconic smoked fish at home thanks to a new online shop. Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St.) is now offering its signature smoked fish from coast to coast through a new online store.

The online store offers eight different types of smoked salmon (classic smoked pre-sliced salmon, pastrami salmon, Gravlax Sockeye salmon, organic salmon, honey maple, BBQ smoked salmon, and everything bagel smoked salmon), shipped to customers directly from the smokehouse. Prices for premiere trimmed smoked fish, plus several online exclusives, range from $8 up to $215 for gift assortments.

Brunchable collections include the Oy Vey Collection ($130), which features 1.5 lbs of their smoked salmon trio, and a Sweet & Salty collection ($110) which features Acme’s signature honey maple salmon, and a new Smoked Salmon brown sugar cured candy.

Orders placed before noon on Mondays through Thursdays will be delivered the next day via FedEx, with Friday through Sunday orders shipping on Monday for Tuesday delivery. For now, shipment of Acme’s perishable products is only available in the continental U.S.

Locals in North Brooklyn can also take advantage of Acme’s longstanding Fish Fridays, with a Covid-19 friendly online pre-ordering system and socially distant pickup on Friday mornings.