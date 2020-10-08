Greenpoint’s most popular bagels aren’t going away with the scheduled end of Edith’s (60 Greenpoint Ave.) pop-up. The team behind the Montreal-style wood fired bagels that command a long line every Thursday through Sunday, have decided to extended their residency at Paulie Gee’s indefinitely.

Edith’s menu was also updated and expanded for fall, with hand twisted bagel sandwiches, wood-fired sourdough pita sandwiches, brioche-style challah buns and more baked goods. As seen in the last few months since Edith’s opened, seasonal specials can also be expected.

In addition to the promise to keep providing their specialty baked goods and sandwiches with the neighborhood, Edith’s is partnering with another local business. Elyssa Heller, owner of Edith’s, and Dennis Ngo, Chef and Owner of Di An Di (68 Greenpoint Ave.), have joined forces to collaborate on a traditional Vietnamese plate with an Edith’s twist: a unique take on a fish Banh Mi.

The collab will be live for two weeks starting, Thursday October, 8th and available to order at Di An Di.

Edith’s will remain open at 60 Greenpoint Ave., Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or earlier if menu items sell out, which isn’t uncommon.