Ad hoc home offices have popped up inside small apartments since March, but with the reopening of restaurants and bars, Greenpointers have a few more options of where to camp out with our laptops for hours on end. Tip well, purchase a fresh beverage regularly and maybe download a Zoom background that doesn’t make it look like you’re working from a bar in the middle of the day at these Greenpoint spots for outdoor work.

Odd Fox (984 Manhattan Ave.)

Odd Fox is now open for curbside coffee and tea pickup from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. A small, tree covered streetside seating area is the perfect spot to flip open a laptop, and free Link NYC WiFi will keep you connected.

Sweetleaf (159 Freeman St.)

The popular laptop campout spot is back with limited outdoor tables (159 Freeman St.) and wonderfully strong cold brew. 25% of proceeds from bean sales will be donated to charity, if you want to grab a bag to take home.

Maman (80 Kent St.)

This chic French cafe (80 Kent St.) has cozy sidewalk and streetside seating, the latter covered with summery striped umbrellas. Wifi is available, as are a slew of pastries, beverages and daily cafe items, like quiche and sandwiches. Open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Curbside seating on Franklin Street at the Pencil Factory bar.

The Pencil Factory (142 Franklin St.)

Typically filled with remote workers and writers wrapping up their last laptop work of the day during happy hour, Pencil Factory Bar’s (142 Franklin St.) outdoor area offers similar vibes when it opens at 2 p.m. Sip a cold pint, snack on the required hot dog and answer a few dreaded emails under the shade of the bar’s overhead canopy.

Variety (142 Driggs Ave.)

On the edge of McGolrick Park, Variety’s streetside cafe extension (142 Driggs Ave.) offers ample space for social distant meetings or solo laptop and note taking time. The free WiFi isn’t as strong on the street, so if you need to upload some files, bring a hotspot.

Le Gamin (108 Franklin St.)

The French cafe (108 Franklin St.) has always been a morning hub for freelancers, but a new shaded street area extends the space to sip on espresso and nibble through a croissant while getting through the a.m. email dump.

Edy’s Grocer

North Brooklyn’s first-ever Middle Eastern grocery and deli (136 Meserole) doubles as a cornerside coffeeshop with strong, well-priced coffee ($2.50 for a large) and solid wifi. A coffee window assures you don’t even have to get up for a caffeine boost.