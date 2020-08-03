A New Walgreens Takes Shape on Manhattan Avenue

Construction began last October on a new Walgreens at the former Natural Garden food market at 750 Manhattan Ave., and as of Monday, the scaffolding is off with the drugstores’ in-progress cursive signage revealed.

750 Manhattan Avenue is also undergoing renovations for a Greenpoint edition of the Williamsburg-based co-working and events space Class and Co.

Class and Co. intended to open last winter, but ran into construction delays related to the pandemic. The website lists Greenpoint office spaces priced at $699 per month for up to 4 people and $1,999 per month for a 5 – 9 person office; memberships for daily desk rentals start at $20 per day, and an opening date has yet to be announced.

Nearby, Walgreens has increased its presence in Greenpoint despite an announcement in August 2019 that the chain would close 200 stores across the U.S..

The former Rite Aid at 723-725 Manhattan Ave. (the historic Meserole Theatre building with the disco ball) rebranded to Walgreens in March.

Marking the third Walgreens within a .4-mile-stretch on Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, 893 Manhattan Ave., a former Duane Reade pharmacy, is also home to the chain.

Three Walgreens locations in Williamsburg include 250 Bedford Ave., 210 Union Ave. and 164 Kent Ave. An opening date for Greenpoint’s newest Walgreens has yet to be announced.

In a partnership with VillageMD, Walgreens announced plans last week to open 500 – 700 “physician-led primary care clinics in more than 30 U.S. markets during the next 5 years,” according to Healthline.