Nassau Avenue Businesses Burglarized and Vandalized

A string of businesses on Nassau Avenue in Greenpoint have experienced break-ins and vandalism during the past week.

On Thursday morning at 2:05 a.m. an unidentified man wearing gloves and a round hat was caught on surveillance video using a brick to smash open the Nassau Avenue entrance of Bagel Point (699 Manhattan Ave.), gaining entry and emptying the cafe’s register that was holding less than $100.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by greenpointers (@greenpointers) on Jul 16, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT

The burglar, who appeared in video footage to have knifes strapped to the rear of his calves, attempted to destroy Bagel Point’s video surveillance system while rummaging for valuables and damaged audio equipment in the process, according to owner Sam Kaplan.

40 minutes later, a man fitting the same description smashed the entrance of the Greenpoint Palace (206 Nassau Ave.) with a brick, destroying the neighborhood bar’s recently restored stained glass while failing to gain entrance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Palace (@thegreenpointpalace) on Jul 16, 2020 at 10:38am PDT

Palace co-owner Rita Puskas said that she compared surveilance footage with Bagel Point confirming that was the same person responsible for both shattered storefronts. “I’m just relieved that no one was hurt,” Puskas said.

Another smashed glass door at at vintage boutique Mahps Kids and Home (181 Nassau Ave.) occurred the week prior, but no items were stolen from the store and it’s unclear if the incident is connected.

The NYPD’s 94th Precinct is currently investigating the break-ins at Bagel Point and The Greenpoint Palace.