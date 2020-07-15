Schools Can Reopen, Williamsburg Hotel Ravers Caught on Camera, Council Member Levin Speaks Out: Mid-Week Check In
This week started with the renewed debate on whether NYC schools can and should reopen in the fall . Governor Cuomo weighed in saying that NYC school districts can reopen if Phase 4 is achieved and the daily coronavirus infection rate stays below 5% in the city and surrounding areas based on a two week average of COVID-19 testing results.
Even though coronavirus infection rates and daily deaths in New York are at their lowest since last winter, Mayor de Blasio said that he’s worried that more adults ages 20 – 29 are currently getting infected compared with other age groups.
As the summer season kicks into full gear, it may be more tempting to pause the quarantine lifestyle and skirt social distancing guidlines, like these Williamsburg Hotel rooftop rave-goers caught on video dancing maskless in a crowd, as Gothamist reports.
A productive method to getting out of the apartment could be to join one of the many neighborhood volunteer garbage cleanup groups: North Brooklyn Mutual Aid hosted its first McGolrick Park cleanup last Sunday and will post future cleanup calls on the North BK Open Space Stewards Instagram page. Echoed Voices continues to organize cleanups at Transmitter and McCarren Parks, and even more are being organized by North Brooklyn Clean Up.
Enjoy the ideal summer weather responsibly Greenpointers, and catch up on this week’s headlines so far:
- Council Member Stephen Levin addressed his NYC budget ‘yes’ vote to a crowd Tuesday evening in McCarren Park. (Greenpointers)
- A new community fridge from North Brooklyn Mutual Aid near the Lot Radio offers free food items for anyone in need. (Greenpointers)
- More than 100 demonstrators laid flowers at the doorstep of the 94th Precinct. (Greenpointers)
- Smorgasburg in Williamsburg will reopen this month in a to-go format. (Greenpointers)
- Domino Park hosted its first weekly Sunday green market running through November. (Greenpointers)
- Nicky’s Unisex, a new bar, restaurant and social venue, opened at 90 South 4 St. (Greenpointers)
- The Bank of China issued a $286 million loan for a development at 77 Commercial St. (The Real Deal)
- Will a cut in the city’s tree pruning budget result in more accidents? (The CITY)
- An East Williamsburg business pivots to food distribution during the pandemic. (Bklyner)
- Parents and students from the Queen of the Rosary Catholic Academy in Williamsburg protest the school’s permanently closure. (NY1)
- Williamsburg’s Lilia reopened for outdoor dining and is booked months out. (Eater NY)
- Xi’an Famous Foods will close more locations following the permanent closure of the Greenpoint shop. (TimeOut)