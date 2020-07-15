Schools Can Reopen, Williamsburg Hotel Ravers Caught on Camera, Council Member Levin Speaks Out: Mid-Week Check In

This week started with the renewed debate on whether NYC schools can and should reopen in the fall . Governor Cuomo weighed in saying that NYC school districts can reopen if Phase 4 is achieved and the daily coronavirus infection rate stays below 5% in the city and surrounding areas based on a two week average of COVID-19 testing results.

Even though coronavirus infection rates and daily deaths in New York are at their lowest since last winter, Mayor de Blasio said that he’s worried that more adults ages 20 – 29 are currently getting infected compared with other age groups.

As the summer season kicks into full gear, it may be more tempting to pause the quarantine lifestyle and skirt social distancing guidlines, like these Williamsburg Hotel rooftop rave-goers caught on video dancing maskless in a crowd, as Gothamist reports.

A productive method to getting out of the apartment could be to join one of the many neighborhood volunteer garbage cleanup groups: North Brooklyn Mutual Aid hosted its first McGolrick Park cleanup last Sunday and will post future cleanup calls on the North BK Open Space Stewards Instagram page. Echoed Voices continues to organize cleanups at Transmitter and McCarren Parks, and even more are being organized by North Brooklyn Clean Up.

Enjoy the ideal summer weather responsibly Greenpointers, and catch up on this week’s headlines so far: