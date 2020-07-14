Domino Park Hosts First Weekly Green Market

Another method to acquire locally grown fruits and veggies has arrived in Williamsburg. Domino Park hosted its first green market at the corner of S. 4th St. & River St. last weekend near the East River waterfront; a free food scrap compost program also launched at the park in June.

The Domino Park market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. through November 22nd, and the market is a partnership with GrowNYC, which operates the McCarren Park and South Williamsburg markets.

Opening day vendors at the Domino Park edition included She Wolf Bakery, Tucker Farms, Maynards Farm and Orchard, Knead Love Bakery, Back Home Farm and Green Table Farms. Accepted green market payment methods include cash, credit/debit, SNAP/EBT, FMNP checks and Health Bucks, according to GrowNYC’s website; SNAP/EBT payments receive a $2 bonus for every $5 spent. Drop-off windows for the park’s food scrap compost program are on Mondays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at 15 River St. Composting at Domino Park is powered by the “rocket” composter, which can process fruit, vegetable, coffee grounds and bread. Currently not permitted for composting are citrus, coffee filters, dairy products, fish, garlic and onions, meat and “commercial products labeled ‘compostable.'”