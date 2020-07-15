Smorgasburg in Williamsburg to Reopen in July As Smorg to Go

Another popular attraction will return to New York City this month. Smorgasburg, the ever-popular food market that forever changed Williamsburg’s food scene when it launched in 2012, will return on Monday, July 20, reports Eater NY.

Smorgasburg set up shop last winter on the top floor of the new 25 Kent office and retail development and delayed this summer’s return to Marsha P. Johnson Park (renamed last winter from East River State Park) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Smorg To Go,” an updated, takeout-focused rendition of the perpetually crowded weekend event, will open across the street from the market’s flagship location, at 51 North 6th Street.

Smorgasburg will be open seven days a week, and cycle through 10 vendors weekly. Guests will preorder their food from vendors via Smorgasburg’s soon-to-launch new website, and then pick up their orders from a central location. No seating will be available in this takeout-only model.

The first week’s vendors will include #Gogi (Geo Si Gi), Berg’s Pastrami, Burger Supreme, Excell Kingston Eatery, The Good Batch, Lobsterdamus, Mai Bpen Rai, Mao’s Bao, Vaquero Elotes, and The Whole Bowl. The second week’s vendors are Bon Chovie, C Bao, Duck Season, Groundlings Pizza, Monk’s Food, Petisco Brazuca, Ring Ding Bar, Rooster Boy, Vayalo! Cocina, and Yakitori Tatsu.

More vendors will soon be announced for the upcoming weeks, and additional locations may launch throughout the city.

Smorg To Go’s online pre-ordering is meant to detract crowds of diners from congregating, but the new initiative still raises neighborhood concerns about crowds and the spread of disease.

Smorgasburg bills itself as the largest food market in North America and in years past attracted visitors from all over the world, but will Smorg to Go encourage more people to hop on public transit to gather in near the Williamsburg waterfront during a pandemic?