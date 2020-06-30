24 Hour Food Market Coming to Greenpoint Landing Mega Development

The northernmost tip of Greenpoint is getting a new 24 hour food market this fall. Riverside Market has signed a contract to open at 7 Bell Slip at Greenpoint Landing, Commercial Observer reports.

The Greenpoint Landing mega development from Park Tower is currently adding 745 more apartments and a 2.5 acre park with two Tetris-like buildings resembling a ziggurat and its inverese near the former Greenpoint sludge tank.

When complete, Greenpoint Landing will have approximately 5,500 total apartments spread among 11 towers. Eleva Coffee opened on the ground-floor of 7 Bell Slip in December, becoming the first commercial tenant at the development.

Riverside Market will carry “organic juices and salads, non-GMO products, paninis, vegan fare, and sandwiches, as well as sundries,” according to the Commercial Observer. Directly across the street from the future food market sits the Nuhart Plastics Superfund site where a cleanup of toxic chemicals oozing beneath Franklin Street has been stalled for years.

The closet food market to Greenpoint Landing is a few blocks away at Lincoln Market (1133 Manhattan Ave.), which recently rebranded from “Gourmet A’Fare Market.”

A partnership between the development and Loop, a zero-waste food packaging company, was announced last year as well.