Fulgurances, A Parisian Incubator for Rising Chefs, To Open in Former Greenpoint Laundromat

In Paris, chefs and sous chefs, who were “hidden gems in the kitchen,” Hivernat says, have come to Fulgurances from restaurants all over the world, including highly acclaimed global restaurants like Noma, Osteria Francescana, and Cosme.

“With this new residency location, we hope to keep bringing both local and international chefs, because a huge part of cooking is about being open to others and to the world,” says Hivernat. “The goal is also to create bridges between Paris and New York, and perhaps even have chefs rotate from one city to another in order for them to be confronted with a new terroir, and a new audience.”

A roster of visiting chefs for 2020 and beyond has yet to be confirmed, but the residency is definitely an enviable position while New York’s restaurant industry experiences an unprecedented upheaval. “The core of our business is promoting up and coming chefs,” says Hivernat. “In this environment, we feel these chefs need that support now more than ever, as it will probably be especially hard to open a restaurant in the next few years.”

Another important tenet of Fulgurances is supporting sustainable, responsible, organic producers. “With what this [pandemic] crisis has revealed about the precarity of our supply chains, we are more committed than ever to supporting a local, sustainable food supply,” says Hivernat. But not everything about COVID-19 has been negative for Fulgurances. “We’ve also seen the support and encouragement for other local businesses in Greenpoint, and really feel that we are surrounded by a strong community,” he adds.