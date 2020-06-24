Blue Hill’s ResourcED Program Adds Greenpoint Pickup Location

There’s no need to leave the city, or even the neighborhood, to pick up Blue Hill Farm’s sought-after food boxes. To offset potential food waste during the pandemic, the Tarrytown-based farm, agricultural center, and in normal times, highly acclaimed Stone Barns restaurant has been vending farm boxes for pre-order and pickup at its Westchester campus and Manhattan restaurant since the early days of the pandemic.

Now, Blue Hill is expanding its pickup area to include Greenpoint, Carroll Gardens and The Hamptons, as part of its ongoing resourcED food box program.

Greenpoint customers can pay a $10 delivery fee to pre-book a time slot on Sundays via Tock, when the ordered items will be available for pickup at 132 Franklin Street (the former location of a laundromat).



Blue Hill’s Greenpoint menu includes packages of farm-fresh Hudson Valley produce, organic eggs, a salad kit, chicken and turmeric broth, whole wheat bread, dairy products and beverages like wine, cocktails and Blue Hill’s kombucha.

For non-cooks, Blue Hill’s Garde Manger Box ($98) includes a selection of vegetable stews and purees, fresh pasta, condiments, crackers, butters and a rotating selection from the best of Blue Hill’s pantry. Boxes from Blue Hill’s meat processing center ($150-$170) are available in grass-fed beef, pork and lamb varieties and include mixed cuts, sausages, spice rubs, cooking tips and more. A fish box ($140.00) curates a selection of pristine fish from Montauk day-boats, Long Island oysters on the half shell, prepared New England shellfish; and more. And those celebrating a special occasion can also order a chocolate cake with fresh strawberries ($60) and a large bouquet ($88).

If you’re looking for an at-home agricultural activity, Blue Hill is also vending flower arranging kits and mushroom growing kits ($42).

Generous shoppers can also donate a box of food filled with high quality local, fresh and preserved vegetables and grains to provide for healthcare workers, seniors, families, and others in need.

Blue Hill’s boxes are known to sell out. Orders can be placed here.