Freelancers Union Hosts NY-12 Candidate Forum Monday Night

The Freelancers Union will host a candidate forum between NY-12 congressional candidates on Monday night as early voting is now in session for the June 23rd democratic primary elections.

The four candidates on the ballot include the incumbent, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, second year challenger Suraj Patel, and progressive upstarts Lauren Ashcraft and Peter Harrison.

You can catch the forum live on the Freelancers Union Facebook page starting at 7 p.m.

Greenpointers published interviews with the three challengers last week and Congresswoman Maloney rescheduled her interview for later this week.

If you’re not planning on using a mail-in ballot this time around, early voting for the 2020 NY democratic primaries is now open through Sunday, June 21st, and the closest early voting poll sites in the area are at the Taylor Wythe Community Center (80 Clymer St.) and the Williamsburg Community Center (195 Graham Ave.).

Voters seeking the old fashioned route can vote in-person on June 23rd in Greenpoint at The Polish and Slavic Center (177 Kent St.) and at the McCarren Play Center (776 Lorimer St.), both sites will be open from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; locate your poll site here.

Hey NYC, early voting starts TODAY! 🗳 Yes, polls are open, and yes, you should wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the polling place. Find your early voting site + check out what’s on your ballot here: https://t.co/vjtZBrxH5U — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) June 13, 2020