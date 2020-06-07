Greenpoint This Week: McCarren Protests Grow, Primary Elections Heat Up, Citywide Curfew Cut, and More!

Happy Weekend Greenpointers! Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday morning that the citywide curfew has been lifted immediately, although it was set to expire on Monday.

A week of demonstrations in McCarren Park in response to the killing of George Floyd drew thousands of people calling for justice as incidents of violent policing in New York and across the U.S. are scrutinized. Governor Cuomo has responded to the protests with a set of proposed police reforms.

If you’re going to the McGolrick Park farmer’s market on Sunday, stop by Brooklyn Grange from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to stock up on your fresh produce as the local farm has pledged 100% of Sunday’s profits to the national chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Other restaurants are also supporting the cause, including Esme (999 Manhattan Ave.) which is reopening on Sunday with 100% of proceeds going to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, and Di An Di (68 Greenpoint Ave.) where money raised from the sales of a special bahn mi sandwich will go to Color of Change.

With the June 23rd elections just two weeks away, Greenpointers is ramping up coverage featuring interviews this week with Assembly Member Joe Lentol who is facing one the few primary challenges in his nearly 50 years in office from activist Emily Gallagher, and an interview with native Greenpointer Kristina Naplatarski who is also seeking to unseat a long time incumbent.

