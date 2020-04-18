Greenpoint This Week: Local Businesses Burglarized, Mail Delivery Woes, Splendid Rainbows, and More!
Happy weekend Greenpointers! In a welcomed break from the deluge of dreary news (and weather) a rainbow graced the sky over Greenpoint on Monday night.
A string of burglaries and break-ins at Greenpoint businesses since Tuesday is possibly connected and the NYPD is looking for a suspect captured on surveillance video.
As of 8 p.m. Friday night, all New Yorkers must now wear a face mask or covering such as a bandana while in public where social distancing isn’t possible to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Mayor de Blasio announced that city pools will not open this year as Governor Cuomo extends New York’s pause through May 15th.
For those seeking some ways to help right now, the Greenpoint Hunger Program seeks funding to support their the weekly soup kitchen and community dinner, and a separate crowdfunding campaign lead by Broadway Stages is rallying the local film industry to provide meals for health care workers during the coronavirus crisis.
Keep up the good work social distancing, and the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Nate Palan’s Greenpoint balcony becomes a stage during his concerts in quarantine. (Greenpointers)
- This food entrepreneur delivers grilled cheese sandwich kits as many restaurants remain closed during the coronavirus crisis. (Greenpointers)
- Mail delivery woes have sidelined Dusty Rose’s fundraiser campaign. (Greenpointers)
- A Greenpoint-based volunteer cat rescue group is checking on potentially abandoned bodega cats. (Greenpointers)
- Meet a local podcast writer Eric Silver and learn about a Greenpoint podcast collective. (Greenpointers)
- The Greenpoint Post Office operated on reduced hours this week due to a staffing shortage. (Greenpointers)
- Greenpoint bar Ponyboy sells cocktails to-go in support of artists. (News 12 Brooklyn)
- New renderings show a six-story condo building at 217 Franklin St. (NY YIMBY)
- Police are searching for two men who robbed a woman at a check cashing store on Graham Avenue in E. Williamsburg last week. (Greenpoint Post)
- At-home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic have skyrocketed in certain neighborhoods such as Williamsburg. (Gothamist)
- See how Williamsburg butcher shop The Meat Hook is giving back during the crisis. (Pix11)
- Permits were filed for a four-story residential building at 97 Varet St. in Williamsburg. (NY YIMBY)
- Meet a Williamsburg pharmacy delivery-person working on the frontlines during the pandemic. (NY Daily News)
- North Brooklyn Angels are quickly adjusting to serve health care workers in addition to their mobile soup kitchen. (Brooklyn Eagle)
- Critics of Mayor de Blasio’s small business loan program say it doesn’t go far enough. (The CITY)