Greenpoint This Week: Local Businesses Burglarized, Mail Delivery Woes, Splendid Rainbows, and More!

Happy weekend Greenpointers! In a welcomed break from the deluge of dreary news (and weather) a rainbow graced the sky over Greenpoint on Monday night.

A string of burglaries and break-ins at Greenpoint businesses since Tuesday is possibly connected and the NYPD is looking for a suspect captured on surveillance video.

As of 8 p.m. Friday night, all New Yorkers must now wear a face mask or covering such as a bandana while in public where social distancing isn’t possible to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Mayor de Blasio announced that city pools will not open this year as Governor Cuomo extends New York’s pause through May 15th.

For those seeking some ways to help right now, the Greenpoint Hunger Program seeks funding to support their the weekly soup kitchen and community dinner, and a separate crowdfunding campaign lead by Broadway Stages is rallying the local film industry to provide meals for health care workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Keep up the good work social distancing, and the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: