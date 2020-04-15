Greenpoint Post Office Reduces Hours Due to Staff Shortage

The Greenpoint post office (66 Meserole Ave.) is currently operating on a reduced schedule due to a staffing shortage as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A note taped to the front door of the post office on Wednesday states that the location will close early 3 p.m. everyday; the post office is normally open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Other temporary rules at the Greenpoint post office to note: only essential items should be mailed; self service kiosks are out of order until Friday; payment should be made by debit or credit card; “no certified slips or international mail.”

Last month, employees at the Metropolitan Post Office in Williamsburg refused to enter the building after a supervisor tested positive for coronavirus.