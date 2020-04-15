Di An Di Launches New ‘Viet Cajun Crawfish’ Dinner

The Greenpoint Vietnamese destination Di An Di (68 Greenpoint Ave.) is offering a new crawfish dinner to-go.

A small sample of the Viet cajun crawfish dinners were available to order last week and quickly sold out.

Di An Di will have “45ish” orders of their crawfish dinner on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.; for $35 you get two lbs of crawfish, four shrimp, and a piece of kielbasa sourced from Kiszka in Greenpoint that is cooked with yukon potatoes, mushroom, onion, and corn, and tossed in a mildly spicy lemongrass and garlic butter sauce; order pickup or delivery via the Di An Di website.