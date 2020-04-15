Di An Di Launches New ‘Viet Cajun Crawfish’ Dinner
The Greenpoint Vietnamese destination Di An Di (68 Greenpoint Ave.) is offering a new crawfish dinner to-go.
A small sample of the Viet cajun crawfish dinners were available to order last week and quickly sold out.
Di An Di will have “45ish” orders of their crawfish dinner on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.; for $35 you get two lbs of crawfish, four shrimp, and a piece of kielbasa sourced from Kiszka in Greenpoint that is cooked with yukon potatoes, mushroom, onion, and corn, and tossed in a mildly spicy lemongrass and garlic butter sauce; order pickup or delivery via the Di An Di website.
View this post on Instagram
45ish orders of Viet Cajun crawfish dropping tmw at 5pm over at @didi.nyc! $35 gets you 2 lbs of viet Cajun 🦞, 4pc 🍤 , 🥔 , 🌽 and Keilbasa from our neighbors in Greenpoint Kiszka! ONLY available for pickup / delivery via our delivery website (no caviar or grubhub sorry we’re working on expanding our delivery area), no preorders plz, no mods and no phone in orders plz! We’re a small team! Follow us over at @didi.nyc to get the link to order tmw! Be safe NYC! 📷: @spleetata
View this post on Instagram
How does @dennisngo eat crawfish? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #twist #pinch #suck