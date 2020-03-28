Greenpoint This Week: Restaurant Worker Relief Center Opens, Condo Construction Halts, Supermarkets Adjust to Social Distancing, and More!

Happy weekend Greenpointers! For many of us everyday feels like the weekend lately, especially for those who have recently lost their jobs.

There are a number of places to find free meals in the neighborhood during the week in this time of uncertainty.

Gertie (357 Grand St.) in Williamsburg is feeding recently laid off restaurant workers for free on Tuesday – Friday nights from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant worker “relief center” will offer takeout meals and care packages with hygiene products for those in need until further notice.

Every Monday from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. the North Brooklyn Angels’ Angelmobile is parked in front of St Anthony of Padua-St. Alphonsus church (862 Manhattan Ave.) where volunteers distribute freshly prepared meals for free; see the Angelmobile’s full schedule here.

And on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Greenpoint Hunger Program hosts a free community dinner at the Greenpoint Reformed Church (136 Milton St.); a food pantry is open on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the same location.

The ensuing weekend and warmer temperatures may bring the urge for you to go outside. In order to reduce crowding in NYC parks the city will block off select streets Friday through Sunday and has removed 80 basketball hoops from courts throughout the city, including the basketball hoops at McCarren Park.

A glance at a new map released by Mayor de Blasio’s office on Friday showing confirmed coronavirus cases by neighborhood may inspire you to further stay indoors to practice social distancing.

To respond to this pandemic, Assemblymember Joe Lentol has formed a COVID-19 Task Force bringing together community groups, leaders and experts to address immediate needs and solutions; Lentol’s office can be reached at: [email protected]

Stay safe Greenpointers, and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: