Greenpoint Asian Restaurant Baoburg Launches $5 Takeout ‘Survivor Meals’

Posted by Greenpointers Staff |

Baoburg (614 Manhattan Ave.)

The southeast Asian restaurant Baoburg (614 Manhattan Ave.) will launch a reduced-price ‘Survival Meal’ menu available for takeout on Thursday.

$5 meals will be available for pickup everyday at Baoburg from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. to help provide affordable options while most non-essential businesses shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

The Survivor Meals options are:

  • Fried rice with pineapple
  • Thai omelette w pork over rice
  • Lemongrass noodle w pork
  • Chicken garlic and rice
  • Minced pork with spicy basil sauce
  • Braised pork belly w rice and egg
  • Crispy pork belly over rice w egg
  • Yellow curry chicken with potatoes and rice
  • Fried chicken wings with curry rice
  • Spicy Szechuan chicken over rice
  • pad thai
  • Chicken and rice soup

Many restaurants are attempting to adapt to the rapidly changing situation as Governor Cuomo announced on Thursday that nonessential businesses must have at least 75% of employees remain home, which is up from the 50% requirement announced on Wednesday.

Some dine-in restaurants like Glasserie (95 Commercial St.) and the newly-opened Rule of Thirds (171 Banker St.) have switched to takeout only following the state directive to do-so by Monday. While others like 21 Greenpoint (21 Greenpoint Ave.) have closed indefinitely.

About Greenpointers Staff

Greenpointers is a hyperlocal blog about Greenpoint, Brooklyn covering Ash to Apollo and everything in between.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *