Greenpoint Asian Restaurant Baoburg Launches $5 Takeout ‘Survivor Meals’

The southeast Asian restaurant Baoburg (614 Manhattan Ave.) will launch a reduced-price ‘Survival Meal’ menu available for takeout on Thursday.

$5 meals will be available for pickup everyday at Baoburg from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. to help provide affordable options while most non-essential businesses shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Survivor Meals options are:

Fried rice with pineapple

Thai omelette w pork over rice

Lemongrass noodle w pork

Chicken garlic and rice

Minced pork with spicy basil sauce

Braised pork belly w rice and egg

Crispy pork belly over rice w egg

Yellow curry chicken with potatoes and rice

Fried chicken wings with curry rice

Spicy Szechuan chicken over rice

pad thai

Chicken and rice soup

Many restaurants are attempting to adapt to the rapidly changing situation as Governor Cuomo announced on Thursday that nonessential businesses must have at least 75% of employees remain home, which is up from the 50% requirement announced on Wednesday.

Some dine-in restaurants like Glasserie (95 Commercial St.) and the newly-opened Rule of Thirds (171 Banker St.) have switched to takeout only following the state directive to do-so by Monday. While others like 21 Greenpoint (21 Greenpoint Ave.) have closed indefinitely.