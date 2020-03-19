Greenpoint Asian Restaurant Baoburg Launches $5 Takeout ‘Survivor Meals’
The southeast Asian restaurant Baoburg (614 Manhattan Ave.) will launch a reduced-price ‘Survival Meal’ menu available for takeout on Thursday.
$5 meals will be available for pickup everyday at Baoburg from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. to help provide affordable options while most non-essential businesses shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Survivor Meals options are:
- Fried rice with pineapple
- Thai omelette w pork over rice
- Lemongrass noodle w pork
- Chicken garlic and rice
- Minced pork with spicy basil sauce
- Braised pork belly w rice and egg
- Crispy pork belly over rice w egg
- Yellow curry chicken with potatoes and rice
- Fried chicken wings with curry rice
- Spicy Szechuan chicken over rice
- pad thai
- Chicken and rice soup
Many restaurants are attempting to adapt to the rapidly changing situation as Governor Cuomo announced on Thursday that nonessential businesses must have at least 75% of employees remain home, which is up from the 50% requirement announced on Wednesday.
Some dine-in restaurants like Glasserie (95 Commercial St.) and the newly-opened Rule of Thirds (171 Banker St.) have switched to takeout only following the state directive to do-so by Monday. While others like 21 Greenpoint (21 Greenpoint Ave.) have closed indefinitely.