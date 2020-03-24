Gertie to Launch Hospitality Workers Relief Center With Free Meals
The Williamsburg restaurant Gertie (357 Grand St.) will offer free meals for laid off hospitality workers as a result of mass closures from the coronavirus crisis.
Starting on Thursday at 4 p.m., Gertie will become a “relief center” for anyone who has recently lost their job in the hospitality industry, as the announcement posted to Instagram on Tuesday states: “Each night, we will pack hundreds of to go dinners that people can come to pick up and take home,”
Meals will be available Tuesday – Friday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on a first come first served basis. The pop-up relief center will continue indefinitely until the restaurant can no longer financially support the program.
We desperately need funds and donations to keep feeding furloughed restaurant workers for the Restaurant Workers Relief Program by @LEEInitiative by @chefedwardlee @lindseyofcacek You can contribute monitarily at www.leeintiative.org or through the link in our bio. Even $5 makes a difference. All donations go right back us and other participating restaurants in other cities and go directly into feeding our community. We need supplies: diapers, baby food, tampons, toilet paper, canned food, shelf stable food We can only buy in limited amounts so we need you to help us Please order online at @amazon @target @walmart @instacart @meijerstores or any delivery service, buy supplies through your account and ship it to Gertie (357 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211) Big thanks to @chefedwardlee and @makersmark for making this happen
Along with the Gertie team, partners include the Prospect Heights restaurant Olmsted (which is also operating a food bank) the Lee Initiative and Makers Mark:
Due to the closure of restaurants in NYC we have an urgent need for assistance for the thousands of restaurant workers who find themselves suddenly without work, without a paycheck and without a support system. Independent restaurants are at the center of the vibrant growth in America. For the past decade, we have relied on the stellar hospitality and positive PR of the independent restaurant scene to make this a city we are incredibly proud of. But now restaurant workers need your help more than ever. If we don’t take a stand and do something now, there will not be an independent restaurant industry to speak of when the corona-virus crisis is over.
This is the incredible project we’ve been working on: While we are closing our doors to the public (except Saturdays), WE ARE HERE FOR HOSPITALITY WORKERS IN BROOKLYN!! Starting on Thursday March 26th in partnership with @makersmark and @leeinitiative @chefedwardlee @olmstednyc we will turn @gertienyc into a relief center with @natejackadler @caulofthewild @flippelman @_talialc_ for any restaurant worker who has been laid off or has had a significant reduction in hours and/ or pay. We are offering help for those in dire need of food and supplies. Each night, we will pack hundreds of to go dinners that people can come to pick up and take home. Dinners are offered on a first come first serve basis. Limit 1 per person unless there is an emergency situation. We will also have essential supplies on hand. We will limit how much any one person can take of these supplies but they will be handed out free to those in need. We will continue to offer this program until we can no longer financially support the program. Restaurant Workers Relief Program Due to the closure of restaurants in NYC we have an urgent need for assistance for the thousands of restaurant workers who find themselves suddenly without work, without a paycheck and without a support system. Independent restaurants are at the center of the vibrant growth in America. For the past decade, we have relied on the stellar hospitality and positive PR of the independent restaurant scene to make this a city we are incredibly proud of. But now restaurant workers need your help more than ever. If we don’t take a stand and do something now, there will not be an independent restaurant industry to speak of when the corona-virus crisis is over. Details of the program are below: – Dinner pick up address: 357 Grand St. (on the Corner of Marcy Ave + Grand St) – This program will be offered Tues-Friday unless otherwise noted – Pick up time is 4:00 to 7:00 daily To support this program and our restaurant community donate to LEEInitiative.org #chefselevatingchefs #goodfoodforgood #LEEInitiative #toosmalltofail