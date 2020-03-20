How To Support Local Restaurants and Bars During The Covid Crisis

One of the best things about Greenpoint is our abundance of fantastic restaurants (some Michelin-starred, many highly praised by food critics and locals) and bars with amazing cocktails, and the hardworking and friendly staff that run them. In a very sad turn of events, all bars and restaurants in New York City have been closed to the public this week per government orders, to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Restaurants can, however, still serve food for pickup and takeout. As a result, liquor laws have been loosened so people can pick up and take away alcoholic beverages, including cocktails.

This is an unprecedented time for our state and for New York City. Currently, more than 15,000 people have signed a petition to Governor Cuomo to offer Relief For All Restaurants (ROAR) by a variety of measures. The petition was started by and is supported by dozens of restaurants all over the city, including some in North Brooklyn.

We don’t know how long the shutdown will be in effect, but it could be many months. And that’s a very long time for restaurant workers and small businesses to not receive an income. Very quickly this week, the air has been sucked out of the heart and soul of Greenpoint, along with the rest of New York City. So we’ve made a list of local restaurants and their current status.

If it’s an option, restaurants are encouraging patrons to order over the phone or directly instead of through an app—that way the money goes directly to the restaurants and staff instead of to a third party. You should check the restaurant or bar’s Instagram account (linked in their name) or call them to verify what they’re offering, as that’s changing by the hour.

Below is what we had at press time (4pm Friday). You can view the most recent info on the North Brooklyn Mutual Aid spreadsheet, in the Restaurants & Bars tab. The spreadsheet is open to the public, so anyone can edit and add.

GREENPOINT RESTAURANTS

Di An Di

Closed.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-dad-family

Archestratus

Pickup the last of their available food Saturday 12pm-5pm. They are a non-essential business so will be closing.

Order packaged goods, prepared foods and cookies from their online shop for pickup only.

Make a donation here

Getaway

Closed.

Staff fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/getaway-staff-fund

Gift cards: https://squareup.com/gift/Q165KGQWER3HC/order

Glasserie

1230pm-830pm Monday thru Sunday

Minimun $20 delivery, $10 delivery fee

https://glasserienyc.square.site/

PICK UP OR DELIVERY

Delivery zone: Gpoint & Wburg west of BQE to Grand St, then west of Grand St to Metropolitan.

Oxomoco

Closed.

Bernie’s & Frankel’s

Closed.

Staff godfundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bernie039s-amp-frankel039s-family-fund

Greenpoint Fish & Lobster

Retail only.

They are working on a delivery option.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/greenpoint-fish-amp-lobster-co

Five Leaves

Closed.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/efyg4-five-leaves-employee-fund

El Born

Closed.

Buy a gift card, email [email protected]

Calexico

Delivery and take-out only at all locations, Noon-10pm.

Food and alcohol available.

Baoburg

Takeout and Delivery only.

15% discount for direct orders at 718-349-0011

Survival Meals for $5 – 12pm-6pm, cash and pickup only. Check their IG Stories for more info on menu.

The Palace

Closed.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ke4xf-the-palace

Esme

Earlier this week they had family meal packs and wine to go. Watch their IG stories & feed for updated info.

Chez Ma Tante

Closed.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chez-ma-tante-employee-fund

Anella

Check their IG and IG Stories for updated info.

Some days they will offer a burger and rotating dish, pay what you can beginning at 5pm for take out until they run out. A small menu with reduced prices for takeout is available along with dinners for two at $35 and four at $65 including a bottle of wine.

All orders will be placed at the end of the bar for pick up.

Please call or email with your orders beginning at 2pm.

21 Greenpoint

Closed.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/21-greenpoint-staff

Milk and Roses

Until 3 pm – coffee, beer, and wine to go

Dar525

Delivery & Take-Out all locations, on Seamless

Van Leeuwen

Delivery on Caviar, UberEats, Postmates

Pints also available in bodegas and grocers.

Le Fond

Food available Wednesday through Sunday night. Pickup between 6pm and 9pm.

Pre-order by emailing [email protected].

Meat or fish main course for $21, a vegetable side for $8, a dessert for $10, and French fries $8. All wine & canned/bottled beer half price.

Torst

Closed.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/trst-team-donation

Adelina’s

Closed.

Sauvage

Delivery on Caviar

Greenhook Gin & St. Agrestis

Curbside deliveries or pickup on Eagle Street of Greenhook gins and Gin & Tonic, as well as St. Agrestis’s Negroni, Spritz, Amaro and Bitter.

Deliveries available in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens with 3pm cutoff for same day delivery.

***Every delivery comes with a FREE bottle of sanitizer made in house.***

https://greenhookgin.com/deliveries/

Peter Pan Donuts

Take Out only. Call or walk by to confirm.

Fornino

Takeout and delivery. 50% off regular wine prices.

Vittles

Closed.

Littleneck Outpost

Takeout and delivery only. They are donating leftover baked goods at end of day to those in need.

Virtual tip jar via Venmo, QR code link posted to their IG

Ovenly

Closed.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ovenly-employee-fund

Naked Dog

Closed.

Alameda

Closed.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/alameda-staff-support

Achilles Heel

Closed. Support their sister grocer Marlow & Daughters; some of the soups have been made with leftover veggies from Achilles.

Monger’s Palate

Open for grocery takeout. Delivery available via Mercato. Call 718-383-0612 for pickup.

Eastern District

Order cheese, meat, groceries online or call at (718) 349-1432 for next day delivery! Growler fills are happening.

Sandwiches via UberEats.

Bakeri

Closed. Support by ordering from their sister restaurant Sweetwater.

Staff gofundme for Sweetwater: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-your-favorite-local-restaurant

Lobster Joint

Closed.

Eagle Trading Company

Takeout offered until 9pm.

Le Fanfare

Closed.

Greenpoint Beer & Ale

Tasty beer available for pickup.

Diamond Lil

To-go cocktails, “large format” serves 4 or 5 people (some are freezer ready). Also selling beer and wine (3 glasses for $15). Place your order via IG. Pickup 5-8pm Friday, 2-8pm Saturday & Sunday.

Staff Venmo/tips: send money to @diamondlilstaff

Goldie’s

Closed.

Staff Venmo: @goldies-staff

Antidote Apothecary

Call Elizabeth at 929.276.3905 or email [email protected]. Pickup 12pm-5pm daily. Call ahead for pick-up herbs, antidote products, outside products, teas, CBD, mushrooms, elderberry syrup, drinks, crystals, candles. Elizabeth can make you a special tea or tincture blend.

Brooklyn Label

Cocktails (and food) for takeout Call 347-689-4072. Delivery on Seamless or Grubhub (but they recommend calling/pickup for best service). 2 for 1 drinks 4-8pm weekdays.

Forma Pasta

12pm – 9:30pm, delivery and takeout via Caviar

Jungle Cafe

11am-9pm, take out and delivery.Order on their site. Use code JUNGLE2020 when ordering for a 10% discount.

Keg & Lantern

Crowlers (32oz.), beers & food. Call ahead at 718-389-5050 to order pickup, curbside pickup is an option. Delivery also available on Seamless, UberEats and Grubhub. 11am-11pm daily.

Little Dokebi

Pickup and delivery on Caviar.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/little-dokebi-staff-fund

The Drift

Closed.

Order food and drinks from their sister bar, The Commodore.

Elder Greene

Closed.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vortex-hospitality-staff-fund

Pie Corps

Closed.

Ramona

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/elsa-ramona-staff-support

Broken Land

The sidewalk window will be open M-F 5-9pm, 2-9pm Sat & Sun. Pick up/to go cocktails (in sealed containers), wine by the bottle, and cans/cases/growlers of craft beer. Regular food menu available as well. Menu on their site. Check IG for daily specials. All profits go to furloughed staff. 5% discount on orders of $50+, 10% discount on $150+

Spritzenhaus

Closed.

Amami

Delivery and take out. Booze, and daily specials. Call and place your take out orders or deliveries at 917.909.1568. Menu online.

Sweetleaf Coffee

Coffee to go and bags of coffee beans and growers of iced coffee for 25% off in stores and online. Check their IG for hours. Seems to be 7am-5pm right now.

Champion Coffee

8am-4pm daily at both locations, pickup and take out.

Coast & Valley

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-coast-and-valley-team

Lite Bites

Call to order delivery or pickup. 718-383-2820. 6am-3pm. Also on Grubhub, Seamless, Postmates.

WILLIAMSBURG RESTAURANTS

Jimmy’s Diner

Offering “pay what you can” meals to go starting at 11am.

Four Horsemen & Daymoves

Order by 3pm to pick up your order between 6pm-8pm

PICK UP ONLY

Order at; https://nextdoorspacebk.com/

Staff Gofundme here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/295grandstreet

Wine: pickup between 12pm-8pm Monday thru Sunday

Maison Premiere

Closed.

Sunday In Brooklyn & Rule of Thirds

Staff Gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-this-together-help-our-staff

Thirds – Delivery & Pickup 1:30pm to 8:30pm, daily, via Caviar.

Sunday in Bk – closed.

Lilia & Misi

Closed.

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/grovehouse-family-fund

St. Anselm

Most of their food and wine menu for pick up beginning at 5pm, call at 718-384-5054

Delivery option to come.

Le Crocodile & Lemons

Closed.

Takeout & delivery 3-8pm, Meals for 2.

Kings County Imperial

Delivery on Caviar

Pheasant

Staff gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pheasant-staff-covid-relief-fund

Mesa Coyoacan

2 pm to 8 pm Mon to Friday and from 1pm to 9 pm Sat and Sunday

Margaritas to go, wine bottles and beer, and food. Takeout or delivery via Caviar or Doordash, or calling (they ask you to pick up if you can so more money goes to the restaurant itself)

Concord Hill

Food and beer, wine, cocktails. Pickup and delivery 10am-10pm every day.

347-463-9322 to order, to get 15% off all alcoholic beverages

Egg

Closed.

Support staff via gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-egg-staff

The Commodore

Full food menu and frozen cocktails to go. 11am-11pm for take out or call 718-218-7632 for pickup. Delivery on Caviar.

Blue Bottle Coffee

All locations closed. Order coffee and merch online with free shipping.