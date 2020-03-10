Help Plan a New Community Garden in Williamsburg Tonight

A planning session for a future community garden in Williamsburg takes place tonight and is an opportunity for local residents to give their input on how to transform a triangular patch of land off of Metropolitan Avenue.

The office of Council Member Antonio Reynoso hosts the meeting tonight, Tuesday, March 10th, at Monsignor Alexius Jarka Hall (270 Bedford Ave.) at 6 p.m.

A triangular paved lot located at Metropolitan Ave. and North 3rd St. would bring green space adjacent to a highly trafficked retail area just off of Bedford Avenue.

The most-recent community garden addition to Williamsburg was in 2017 with the opening of the 2,300 square foot Hooper Grove at 375 S 5th St.