Affordable Housing Lottery Opens For East Williamsburg Building Priced at 60% Area Median Income

Another new apartment building in North Brooklyn is now offering affordable living quarters to apply for via NYC Housing Connect, and this time the apartments may actually deserve the “affordable” title.

The eight story East Williamsburg development at 885 Grand St. dubbed “The Milo” has a mix of 35 one and two-bedroom “luxury” apartments equipped with stainless steel appliances and marble countertops; market-rate two-bedroom units have rented for as much as $3,725 per month according to StreetEasy.

Priced at 60 percent of the area median income, there are three one-bedroom apartments for $1,060 per month reserved for one to three occupants with an annual household income between $36,343 – $57,660.

There are also four two-bedroom apartments for $1,193 per month available for two to five occupants with an annual household income between $40,903-$69,180.

Amenities are listed as coin-operated laundry room, fitness center, elevator, outdoor courtyard, and indoor and outdoor parking lot access for an additional fee. Applications for the affordable units are open through March 30th; apply here.