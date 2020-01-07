New Year, New Vegetarian and Vegan Pizza at Adelina’s

A longtime Greenpoint Italian restaurant is making some changes to their menu to start the new year after transitioning the restaurant to a 100 percent plant-based menu.

Adelina’s (159 Greenpoint Ave.) transitioned to a fully vegetarian and vegan menu last year and as of January 1st, the restaurant has stopped making their usual pizza fritta (fried pizza) and is now focused on a style of pizza known as pinsa Romana made with fermented dough.

This style of pizza is light in gluten with a crust that is crispy on the outside, fluffy in the middle and “much more digestible than a standard pizza due to the minimum 48 hour fermentation and very high hydration,” according to Adelina’s owner Toby Buggiani.

Pizza offerings on the new menu are split between vegan and vegetarian options and range in price from $11 for the la Marinara (double sauce, fried caper & oregano) to $17 for the la Burrata pizza (sauce, topped with post oven pesto, stracciatella & arugula).

Look out for their rotating list of natural wines and their “Meet the Wine Maker” sessions, usually held on Wednesday nights.

Adelina’s hours are 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and Sunday, (closed on Tuesday) from 5:30 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.