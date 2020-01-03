Greenpoint This Week: Post Office Audit Results, Manhattan Ave Rat Funeral, Ria Bella Closes, and More!
Happy New Year Greenpointers! Will 2020 mark a new start for local mail delivery?
The U.S. Postal Service Inspector General released audit results on Greenpoint and Williamsburg post offices initiated by Assemblyman Joe Lentol, finding lots of room for improvement.
Speaking of improvements, the DOT will close part of the Pulaski Bridge on Saturday for maintenance with no access for Brooklyn-bound traffic from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., and on Monday, the DOT will begin installing a new style of a protected bike lane on the south side of Grand Street.
A Solidarity March with NYC’s Jewish Community is taking place on Sunday morning in response to a sharp rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, many of which have been perpetrated in North Brooklyn.
For other local news, catch-up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Ria Bella Pizza and Fuego 718 Store both closed last month, along with a few openings. (Greenpointers)
- Former employees of the shuttered Tomcats Barber Shop opened Cut Shop this week on Nassau Avenue. (Greenpointers)
- Peter Harrison is a first-time candidate challenging incumbent Carolyn Maloney in New York’s 12th Congressional District. (Brooklyn Eagle)
- A rat funeral on Manhattan Avenue drew a ‘somber rat widow.’ (Gothamist)
- Chain retail stores saw their largest decline in a decade in NYC last year. (Bklyner)
- Brooklyn Public Library construction contracts in Greenpoint and Red Hook were allegedly awarded to library donors. (Star-Revue)
- A $4 million condo at 155 Noble St. was the priciest Brooklyn contract signed last week. (The Real Deal)
- 107, 111 and 115 Greenpoint Ave were sold for $29 million. (The Real Deal)
- Check out this East Williamsburg Guatemalan restaurant (New Yorker)
- Greenpoint-based Greenpoint Innovations produced new murals focused on climate change in Spain. (Art Fix Daily)
- Elizabeth Adams a 31-year-old Greenpoint resident, and NYC Councilmember Stephen Levin’s Legislative Director is running for his termed-out seat. (Brooklyn Paper)
- How a Williamsburg-based author spends her Sundays. (NY Times)
- A woman is being held on $10,000 bond for attacking a Jewish man in Williamsburg. (NY Post)