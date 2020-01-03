Greenpoint This Week: Post Office Audit Results, Manhattan Ave Rat Funeral, Ria Bella Closes, and More!

Happy New Year Greenpointers! Will 2020 mark a new start for local mail delivery?

The U.S. Postal Service Inspector General released audit results on Greenpoint and Williamsburg post offices initiated by Assemblyman Joe Lentol, finding lots of room for improvement.

Speaking of improvements, the DOT will close part of the Pulaski Bridge on Saturday for maintenance with no access for Brooklyn-bound traffic from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., and on Monday, the DOT will begin installing a new style of a protected bike lane on the south side of Grand Street.

A Solidarity March with NYC’s Jewish Community is taking place on Sunday morning in response to a sharp rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, many of which have been perpetrated in North Brooklyn.

For other local news, catch-up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: