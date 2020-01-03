Former Tomcats Employees Open Cut Shop on Nassau Avenue

Tomcats Barber Shop (135 India St.) closed abruptly last October after 13 years leaving the staff with only two days notice to come up with a plan: “We are certainly sticking together and opening a shop together,” Manny Zee, a Tomcats employee of nine years, told Greenpointers.

In a year when many longtime businesses closed and beloved staff said goodbye to Greenpoint, the opening this week of Cut Shop (191 Nassau Ave.) by Zee and co. is a triumph as the former Tomcats crew had enjoyed working together for years.

View this post on Instagram We almost there 💈 Cut Shop Nyc A post shared by cutshopnyc (@cutshopnyc) on Nov 29, 2019 at 4:33pm PST

The new barber shop is at the former location of Yarayana Yoga Project near McGolrick Park, and former Tomcats customers will see some familiar faces on the opposite side of the neighborhood.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling Cut Shop at (347)-294-0509.