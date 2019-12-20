Relive the Cheer of Greenpointers’ Nutcracker Holiday Market Photo Booth

Once upon a time in Brooklyn, the good people of Greenpoint gathered together inside the warm hearth of Greenpoint Loft, on Sunday, December 8th in the year 2019. As the darkness of a winter squall was fast approaching, the bright lights of the Nutcracker photo booth beckoned with promises of warm Holiday merriment in the Land of Sweets.

And as with any fairy tale, a heroine emerged…

The Queen called an emergency meeting …

With all her soldiers…

With the Nutcracker leading the charge…

And even though the Dog King thwarted all who entered…

The Sugar Plum Fairy brought a flurry of sweets…

His reign ended..

And all the people rejoiced…

The end

All photos by Gus Ponce Photography. Photo Booth art by Colleen Blackard, Richmond the Artist, Julia Moak, and Clint Levijoki.