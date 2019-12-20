Over 7,000 Toys to Be Delivered for Annual Patrol Borough Brooklyn North Sleigh Ride

This Saturday, NYPD’s Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, along with Santa and superhero friends, will deliver presents in the neighborhood for their 4th Annual Sleigh Ride starting at 10 a.m.

This year more than 7,000 toys will be delivered by a 50 truck caravan loaded with gifts for local kids from Greenpoint to East New York.

Here’s the sleigh ride schedule:

Sponsored by the Big Brooklyn Holiday Toy Drive, Emblem Health, Ideko, Wegmans, The Police Reserves Foundation, Target and the North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, the caravan will deliver holiday cheer to each of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North’s 10 commands.