No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

ALL WEEK LONG

World Cup: As the games continue, follow along with our list here, and be sure to check our Instagram Stories for more current updates.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

I AM I: Salsa Music: Born in The Caribbean & Raised in NYC @ 25 Kent Ave, 11 a.m.: Dive into the roots of Salsa music with Sonic Records during a celebration of the genre’s legacy and future with a panel discussion, songwriting camp, and cocktail reception featuring GRAMMY Award winners, musicians, producers, and more as part of the Immigration and Music Initiative. Free, register here.

Kitchen Knife Skills for Teens @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: If you have a budding chef on your hands or just a teen looking to learn essential kitchen techniques, Brooklyn-based culinary educator Erika Mayol is leading a hands-on workshop for teens 13-19 all about how proper knife skills can reduce food waste, make the most of fresh ingredients, and support more sustainable, thoughtful food choices. Free, registration required—join the waitlist here.

The Rolling Class @ Culture House NYC, 5 p.m.: Curious about the world of cannabis rolling? Refine your skills or learn the fundamentals in a fun, welcoming, and educational environment led by professional roller Antigua Rolls. $23.18, get tickets here.

Paint & Sip @ Stella’s Juice Box, 6 p.m.: Paint and sip with a brief lesson from in-house sommelier and artist Rolanda Wang. Includes complimentary tastings of their favorite wines. All supplies will be provided. $35, get tickets here.

Book Club Discussion @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Join a spirited discussion of Blue Sisters, Coco Mellors’ novel about sisterhood, addiction, grief, and more. Free, no RSVP needed.

Outdoor Live Music @ 61 Franklin St. Community Garden, 6:30 p.m.: Enjoy live music under the night sky from songwriter, instrumentalist, and performer Mario Why. Free, no RSVP needed.

Sunset LGBTQ+ History Tour @ Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 6:30 p.m.: On the eve of Juneteenth, and in the midst of Pride Month, gather in the park dedicated to groundbreaking Black transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson for an evening of history about the LGBTQ+ community in NYC. Free, RSVP here.

North Brooklyn Chess Launch Party @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: North Brooklyn Chess’ summer residency kicks off in partnership with Chess Place and Chess Master Ken for an evening of free chess coaching, live gameplay with pros WFM Devina and WCM Maddie, and socialization around the game. All boards and pieces will be provided and all ages and skill levels are welcome. $12.51, get tickets here.

FORM50 Mat Pilates Class @ Lululemon, 7:45 p.m.: Give a new fitness class a try with a signature FORM50 mat class centered around low-impact, high-intensity interval training led by coach Andrew Junek. Free for Lululemon members (free to join), register here.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

Happy Juneteenth!

STAMPED: AYA x Friends @ Arlo Williamsburg, 4 p.m.: An evening of Afrobeats and Amapiano celebrating African music and culture. $22.80, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Rooftop Yoga @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Connect with community and yourself during an open-level flow led by New Love City. Registration required to borrow a mat. Free, register here.

Juneberry Festival @ Domino Park, 1 p.m.: The rare Juneberry harvest is underway, so join an afternoon honoring and highlighting the plant with food and beverages, live music, plant-based crafts, and more. Free, RSVP here.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream @ Lentol Garden, 6 p.m.: Enjoy Shakespeare in the Garden with an abridged version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. $15 suggested donation per party, donations will support Greenpoint Community Kitchen.



Italian Party @ Shalom Park, 7:30 p.m.: Take in an evening of Italian culture with live music, dancing, games, and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza. Free, RSVP here.

NYC Pride Indie Horror Book Fair After Party Readings @ The Twisted Spine, 8 p.m.: The NYC Pride Indie Horror Book Fair may be happening in Ridgewood, but the official after party is right here in North Brooklyn, featuring drinks and readings from talented queer writers M. Jane Worma, O.F. Cieri, Kayli Scholz, Brandon Perras-Sanchez, Matt Forgit, and more. $13.64, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

Aura Photography @ Flower Cat, 11 a.m.: Get your aura captured by Twelve Month Aura resulting in a photo and interpretation. $50, register here.

Ronnie Ortiz, Jr. Field Naming Ceremony @ McCarren Park Field 2, 12 p.m.: Join the official naming of the Ronnie Ortiz, Jr. Field in memory of longstanding McCarren Park softball cornerstone Ortiz, who passed away days before his 31st birthday in 2022 due to a tragic act of gun violence. Now, the field is finally being renamed in his memory. Free.

Yoga Block Party @ Banker’s Anchor, 2 p.m.: BYO Mat for a vinyasa flow celebrating Pride, Juneteenth, International Yoga Day, and the summer solstice. Free, RSVP here.

MONDAY, JUNE 22

Food Scrap Drop Off @ Domino Park, 10 a.m.: Composting isn’t just for McGolrick. Drop off any fruit, veggies, coffee grounds, and bread to be composted into soil used to care for local trees.

Chair Yoga for Adults @ Greenpoint Library, 1:30 p.m.: Yoga is for everyone! Join a class as accessible as it is mindful during a chair-guided sequence. Free, register here.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

Plant Bingo @ Madeline’s, 7 p.m.: Play a game of bingo with a green-thumbed twist as you compete to win houseplants all night. Every ticket includes a small participation plant, plus the chance to win more, bigger plant prizes from The Potted Piggy. $20, get tickets here.

Queer Thinking on Film @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 7 p.m.: New York Liberty legend Sue Wicks and sports storyteller Shema Love will present and discuss a screening of Unfinished Business about the rise of the WNBA. $28.57, get tickets here.

Jabberjaw Comedy @ Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop, 8 p.m.: Fresh weekly comedy with local rising stars. Free, RSVP here.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

Teen Time: Movies @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Watch The Emperor’s New Groove. 13+. Free, no RSVP needed.

Our Garden Club @ Greenpoint Library, 4:30 p.m.: Plant seeds, read stories, sing, dance, and take home plants and flowers. Ages 6-12. Free, no RSVP needed.

Latino Outdoors NYC Pride Picnic & Craft @ Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 6:30 p.m.: If you identify as part of the LGBTQIA2S, bring your snacks and favorite sneakers or hiking boots to make shoelace charms with fellow community members while watching the sunset. Free, RSVP here.

Plus de Craft @ Plus de Vin, 7 p.m.: Make bag charms, drink wine, and yap. $33.85, get tickets here.