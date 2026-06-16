Black Iris, a Brooklyn-born restaurant with Mediterranean cuisine, has opened at 128 Metropolitan Avenue in the former home of Elite, a Latin-American bar and restaurant.



Owner Adam Demis first opened Black Iris in Fort Greene over 30 years ago and recently soft-opened the second location in Williamsburg.

Mediterranean specialities at Black Iris. Photo: Black Iris

“Black Iris is a family-owned Mediterranean restaurant known for fresh ingredients, authentic recipes, and warm hospitality,” Demis told Greenpointers.



Black Iris’ cuisine is made from recipes that have been passed down. “These meals reflect a mix of culture, history, and simple cooking that values balance and freshness,” according to the restaurant’s website.

French toast at Black Iris’s weekend brunch. Photo: Black Iris



Black Iris’s menu is extensive and full of Mediterranean favorites. It starts with appetizers like hummus served with pita and pickles, stuffed grape leaves, several salads, lentil soup, different types of warm pita, and feta cheese-stuffed phyllo rolls. The menu continues with a selection of sandwiches including a chicken gyro, a falafel sandwich, and a chicken kebab sandwich.



Larger options include plates with different types of meat like merguez or shrimp served with salad and rice, hummus, or baba ganoush. There’s also a few different types of pizzas like the Lahmajoun with lamb, onions, parsley, tomato sauce, and spices. Desserts include baklava, tiramisu, and chocolate mousse.



Black Iris also offers weekend brunch and lunch specials, available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lunch specials offer a few types of sandwiches with the choice of a lentil soup or salad.

Black Iris’s rooftop. Photo: Black Iris



Black Iris will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 19. It will start at 6 p.m. and go until “late.”



Demis noted that Black Iris’ rooftop is already open. Reservations for Black Iris’ main dining room or the rooftop can be made on Resy.

Black Iris is open weekdays from noon to 10 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.