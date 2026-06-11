No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

World Cup Kick-Off: There are too many places showing the World Cup for us to name! Start with our list here, and be sure to check our Instagram stories for more current updates.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Drop-off Movie Night @ Play Kids, 5:30 p.m.: Featuring an art activity, open play, dinner, and a screening of Lilo & Stitch (2025). Note, it’s the last drop-off movie night of the school year! Admission is $47, with a sibling discount. RSVP here.

Brooklyn Guitar Festival @ Warsaw, 7 p.m.: Soak up some shredding at Brooklyn Guitar Festival, occurring over Friday and Saturday nights. Get tickets here, $69.19

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Brooklyn Guitar Festival, @Arlo Williamsburg, 12 p.m.: The fest continues, this time as an all-day affair.

A Third Place NYC Block Party, 3 p.m.: The block party takes over South 2nd Street between Roebling and Havemeyer. Enjoy DJs, live music, photo booths, tarot, yoga, a free clothing swap, and so much more. Free, more info here.



Annual Family Pride Party in Lentol Garden, 3 p.m.: On Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lentol Garden (178 Bayard St.) is hosting its 4th annual Family Pride Party for all ages. There will be a Silent Disco by Kaki King, sweets, hot dogs, drinks, lots of children’s activities like face painting, raffles and a special performance by Ella Fartzgerald. The event is free, but donations are welcome.

Brooklyn Art Haus, image provided by the company

Brooklyn Pride Yalla!, @Brooklyn Art Haus, 10 p.m.: DJs Tauba, Malice of Wonderland and Kofta (plus a special guest) are here to help you dance the night away. Tickets are $17.95, here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

Bedford Slip Sundays, 12 p.m.: The weekly pedestrian plaza event returns for the summer season! Stick around until 6, where Slip volunteers will host a Community Dinner (BYO-takeout). Free.

MONDAY, JUNE 15

Cozy Reading Night @ Flower Cat: The cafe welcomes you for a cozy night of reading at your own pace, with optional time to mingle and share highlights. Bring your own book, or browse a small selection available for purchase. Tickets are $10 and include a beverage of your choice from Flower Cat.

Jam Session @ St. Mazie, 8 p.m.: Groove to a gypsy jazz jam session with Kings County Swing at St. Mazie Bar and Supper Club from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It will be a fun evening of live music! Tickets are $10 each plus fees, and there is a minimum order of $35 spend per person on the night.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16



Animation Night @ The Gutter, 8 p.m.: From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Gutter Spare Room, watch a curated program of in-competition animated short films from all around the world during this monthly screening event and annual festival based in NYC. Admission is “pay what you decide,” and donations are greatly appreciated, but no one will be turned away.

Game Night @ pinkFROG: From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy Asian fusion food, drink, music, and games. You are encouraged to bring all kinds of game sets like chess, Uno, and Catan, plus the cafe offers board games including Mahjong, Uno, and Jenga. Admission is $10 in advance, plus an additional $10 for lessons.

Teens Meet Author Page Powars @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: At the Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave.), teens are invited to meet author Page Powars in the Teen Zone, aka the Eco Lab 3 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. He will discuss his books, writing process, video games, and more. A limited number of FREE copies of his newest paperback release, And They Were Roommates, will be given away. The event is free to attend.



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17



Beers & Braids @ TALEA, 6:30 p.m.: TALEA is hosting a pre-Father’s Day Beers & Braids event where you can enjoy a relaxed evening of drinking beer with your friends while learning how to braid your kid’s hair! Whether you’re a dad, caretaker, cool uncle or friend, all newcomers are welcome, no experience is necessary. During this workshop our stylists will teach how to create a ponytail, braid and bun using simple tools and styling products from Mimi and Kids Haircare. Tickets include a mannequin (non-complaining, non-moving) and an open beer bar.

Credit: Talea

Garden Club @ Greenpoint Library, 4:30 p.m.: On Wednesday, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Greenpoint Library is hosting a garden club event in the Demonstration Garden for kids and tweens ages 6 – 12. Participants can plant seeds, enjoy stories, sing, dance, and take home plants and flowers.