Greenpoint’s Sakura 6 (837 Manhattan Ave.) has apparently shuttered. The Japanese mainstay seemingly gave no notice before the abrupt closure. Locals were only made aware when seeing a notice of abandonment posted on Sakura’s door.

The notice stated that the restaurant abandoned the property as of April 21, and “the premises were found vacant of business operations, inventory, and personnel, with no indication of ongoing or intended use.”

The fish tank at Sakura 6. Photo: Sakura 6’s Instagram

Reddit users are speculating that Sakura was facing financial problems and possibly not paying their rent.

One Reddit user chronicled that “some of the lights were running inside,” and “boxes and trash” were in the restaurant, while “drinks were still stocked in the fridge.” Other users highlighted that the fish are still in the aquarium in the restaurant.

Greenpointers reached out to the Sakura team but has not received a response.