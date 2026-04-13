Cookies N Cream (963 Manhattan Ave.) is opening soon in Greenpoint in the former home of Cake is a Lie, a tattoo parlor that opened in 2022. The new shop is part of a small chain of stores that offer a long list of cookies and ice cream.

Cookies N Cream’s cookie menu offers a wide variety. There’s options like red velvet, sugar brulée, confetti birthday explosion, crushed Reese’s PB cup, and gooey fudge brownie, plus gluten-free cookies.

The shop’s “Cookie Creations” include options like the Red Velvet Twixedo which is a red velvet cookie with sugar frosting, chopped Twix, and chocolate crunchies.

A Cookie Creation from Cookies N Cream. Photo: Cookies N Cream

Next on the menu is ice cream. The endless list of flavors ranges from pistachio and strawberry to creamsicle and cotton candy.

Vegan, sugar-free sorbet options include flavors like mango, toasted coconut, and cookie butter. There’s also sundaes and milkshakes, plus whipped cream cups for dogs.

Cookies N Cream also offers liquor-infused ice cream. One option is the Cake Batter Vodka Martini which includes ice cream infused with cake vodka amaretto and white chocolate liquor. The Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel includes dark chocolate ice cream with salted caramel and whiskey, while the spiked Hazelnut Coffee contains hazelnut ice cream with Cafe Patron and hazelnut liquor.

The menu also has liquor-infused sorbet with options like the Mango Margarita with mango sorbet infused with tequila and orange liquor, the Tequila Pineapple with coconut-infused Yave Tequila, and the Rainbow Sangria Sorbet with red sangria, fresh peach and wildberry sorbet.

A variety of candy bar-filled cookies from Cookies N Cream. Photo: Cookies N Cream

The list of toppings available at Cookies N Cream is enormous with options ranging from peanuts to crushed Twix. You can even infuse the ice cream with cereal like Cocoa Puffs, Fruity Pebbles, Cookie Crisp, and many brands.

Two weeks ago, the shop posted on Instagram that it was “almost ready to open.” Greenpointers reached out for more details, but has not heard back.