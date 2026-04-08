No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

Tot Time @ Marsha P. Johnson Park, 10 a.m.: It’s a mostly great week to enjoy the great outdoors, and hopefully the rain holds off a bit for a toddler-friendly activity! Your little one(s) can learn about different nature themes with a relevant craft and guided storytime. Free, RSVP here.

Know Your Rights: Immigration @ Greenpoint Library, 5:30 p.m.: Join a community training empowering everyone to know their rights so they can help themselves and their neighbors. Free, no RSVP needed.

Open Jam Night @ Fandi Mata, 7 p.m.: Featuring live music from Dollar Roses. Free, RSVP here.

Comedy for Community @ McCarren Parkhouse, 8 p.m.: A night of standup celebrating local comics and raising money for North Brooklyn Mutual Aid to support free fridge stocking and maintenance, compost collection, care kit distribution, the McCarren demo garden, skill sharing, and more. Hosted by Lily Lester featuring Isa Medina, Orion Levine, Shaunak GodkhindI, Sarah Adelman, and Sureni Weerasekera. $30 minimum donation, submit at nbkmacomedy4community.com (label as COMEDY SHOW for entry) and RSVP here.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

Teen Zine: Poetry for Earth Month @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Teens can pick up a zine celebrating Poetry Month and Earth Month at the same time. Available in the Teen Zone. Free, no RSVP needed.

Le Freak @ Ciao Ciao Disco, 6:30 p.m.: Early-to-bed-early-to-risers, rejoice! And join a reasonably timed dance party for the 30+ set complete with soul-train-inspired music and pizza. $19.94, get tickets here.

Heart-Throb Slasher: A Live Improvised 1980s Horror Movie @ The Twisted Spine, 7 p.m.: If you love a good (or bad!) horror flick, this is for you. Author and Heart-Throb Slasher creator Lane Moore will lead a choose-your-own-adventure-style show where the audience (and some 1980s board games) chooses who lives or dies. $23.18, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

It’s My Park Day @ Bushwick Inlet Park, 10 a.m.: Lend a helping hand and learn ahead of the Bushwick Inlet Park gardens officially opening for the season. Volunteer to mulch and plant garden beds, meet other outdoor aficionados, identify native plants, and more. Free, RSVP here.

Maple Fest @ 42 West Street, 11 a.m.: The inaugural neighborhood Maple Fest is celebrating sap with live music, pancakes, beers, and the first batch of Redbird’s pure maple syrup from Hudson, NY. Free, no RSVP needed.

Spring Book Swap @ Flower Cat Cafe, 12 p.m.: Spring cleaning is underway, and that may very well include your TBR. Bring some books to offer to other readers and grab some new-to-you titles at the same time. Anything leftover will be donated to little libraries throughout Brooklyn. Free, no RSVP needed.

Nature in Your Neighborhood: Earth Day @ Marsha P. Johnson Park, 1 p.m.: Kids of all ages can learn about nature and taking care of the planet through crafts, games, sensory play, and more. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Free, RSVP here.

SLS Style Skate Comp @ McCarren Skatepark, 1 p.m.: Experience sick tricks and skate culture as some of the best riders show off their talents and push their limits. Free, RSVP here.

Spring Cleansing @ Golden Drum, 4:15 p.m.: Move and breathe with intention to reset your nervous system followed by a calming guided meditation designed to inspire an inward journey. $33.85, get tickets here.

Disco Night @ Polish & Slavic Center, 7 p.m.: Celebrate spring with the 25th edition of disco night! Enjoy disco tunes and dancing in honor of the end of Lent. $25-30, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

Y2K Vintage Pop-up @ Gem House Salon, 12 p.m.: Shop curated early 2000s pieces from Quiet Luxury Vintage with a Y2K party vibe, throwback music, and bubbles. Plus, you can book a haircut (or just a blowout)! Free to attend, no RSVP needed.

3-Year Anniversary @ Panzón, 12 p.m.: Eat, drink, and be merry with tacos available for sale from Taqueria Ramirez, Cumbia music, a live mariachi band, tarot card readings, and to-go cocktails. Free to attend, no RSVP needed.

Greek Easter @ Nerina, 12 p.m.: Featuring a family-style menu of mezze, seafood, lamb, and other shareable dishes for $110 per person. Reserve a table here.

Greenpointers Spring Market @ Greenpoint Loft, 1 p.m.: Our seasonal market is BACK with curated shopping, free activities, nail art, glam photos, tarot, a mini art hunt, and much more from over 65 local vendors. Learn more here. Free, RSVP here.

MONDAY, APRIL 13

Cozy Reading Night @ Flower Cat Cafe, 6:30 p.m.: BYOB(ook) to read at your own pace and mingle with fellow readers during a relaxing evening. There will also be discussion toward the end and one free drink per attendee. $10, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

Paint After Dark @ 60 West Street, 7 p.m.: Use paints from Liquitex (and take home free samples) during a painting session with a live DJ and refreshments. Free, RSVP here.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

Crochet and Sip @ Threes Brewing, 6:30 p.m.: Slow down, make something with your hands, and enjoy a nice beverage. Experienced or advanced beginner crocheters can learn how to make a bobble stitch wristlet for keychains and get some goodies from Atelier Marie. Tickets also include one drink of your choice. $39.99, register here.

An Evening of Party Tricks @ Falu House, 1 p.m.: Tin(ned fish) is in, so author Anna Hezel is throwing a party about it with a live demo and cookbook conversation to celebrate her new book Party Tricks. There will be a Q&A and tinned fish bites to enjoy, plus 1 drink included with your ticket. $28.52, get tickets here.