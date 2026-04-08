This summer, the owner of North Brooklyn mainstay Williamsburg Pizza is opening a coal oven pizzeria called Coniglio’s Di Napoli at 616 Metropolitan Avenue, the former home of Napoli Bakery, which shuttered last summer.

The newcomer’s owner, Nino Coniglio, has operated Williamsburg Pizza for many years, opening six locations across the city and even one in Nebraska. Coniglio is also a co-owner of Coniglio’s Old Fashioned, a pizzeria and bakery in New Jersey.

Recently, Coniglio expanded his operations even more, opening a different kind of pizzeria called Lucky Charlie in Bushwick. According to Eater, Conilgio makes Lucky Charlie’s pizzas using a coal oven from 1890. Several Instagram users, including Greenpoint’s Chrissy’s Pizza, called Lucky Charlie’s pizza “the best new pizza in nyc hands down.”

Eater reported that Coniglio was a fan of Napoli Bakery and told the Nunzio family who owned it that he would buy the restaurant whenever they retired, which happened when he was preparing to open Lucky Charlie.

Eater wrote that a rep for Coniglio’s Di Napoli called the upcoming restaurant an “ode to old-school New York red sauce joints,” and that customers can expect to see “pasta, bone-in chicken parm, and coal oven pizza” on the menu.

Lucky Charlie’s beverage director, Rob Hoffman, will also create Coniglio’s Di Napoli’s bar menu using imported ingredients from Italy, according to Eater.