A series of scary incidents has G train straphangers trying to figure out what’s going on.

On Tuesday morning, a Brooklyn-bound G train was evacuated after something brought the train to a stop near the 21st Street station and caused smoke to fill the cars.

An MTA spokesperson told Williamsburg 365 that “the train struck an object on the tracks that has not yet been recovered.”

“The impact caused a third rail contact shoe to spark, and exposed wires generated smoke that entered the interior of the train.”

The MTA temporarily suspended service between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand in order to investigate the issue.

However, a similar problem occurred yesterday afternoon, with the G once again filling with smoke, prompting another evacuation.

The FDNY responded to a call at 2:09 pm for a reported rubbish fire at the station.

The MTA suspended service “while a train with a mechanical problem is removed from service near 21 St.,” telling Greenpointers that “[t]he incident is under investigation.”

The service suspension lasted a few hours.