No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Teen Grab & Go: Writing Contest Kits @ Greenpoint Library, 10 a.m.: Teens in grades 6-12 can enter the Ned Vizzini Teen Writing Prize for a chance to win cash awards, have their pieces published in the Teen Writing Journal distributed by the library, and be honored at a reception in June. Entries are accepted in poetry and prose categories, and the library is giving out free kits with a notebook, pen, and zine filled with prompts to spark inspiration. More information on the contest here.

Book Club Discussion @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Discussing Zadie Smith’s debut novel White Teeth. Free, no RSVP needed, more information here.

Sip & Sketch @ 657 Meeker Ave, 6:30 p.m.: Flex your creative muscles and connect with neighbors during a salon-style BYOB figure drawing session. $28.52, get tickets here or pay cash at the door.

61 Franklin St. Garden Fundraiser @ Madeline’s, 7 p.m.: Believe it or not, spring is coming. The Frost to Flowers fundraiser is raising money to support the Franklin Street Community Garden’s 2026 growing season with a night of trivia, live music, raffles of goodies from local businesses, and an auction. $25 suggested entry, RSVP here.

Dance Sessions 1 @ For The Record, 7 p.m.: A new DJ dance party from The Eel Pit. $5-10 suggested donation at the door. RSVP here.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Bébé’s First Bites @ MamansBK, 11 a.m.: It’s never too early to refine your little one’s palate. Bébé Foodie is co-hosting an expert-led workshop for babies starting solids and their caregivers. $65, register here.

AARP Tax Help @ Greenpoint Library, 11 a.m.: AARP tax aides will be available for walk-in tax prep. If you live and work in New York state, bring your tax-relevant paperwork to get set up to submit. 20 appointments only, first come, first served. Free, no RSVP needed. More info here.

Knit Together @ Leonard Library, 11 a.m.: Join a virtual group knitting sesh on Zoom to work on your projects, show off your progress, and connect with other neighborhood knitters. Free, register here.

Soft Bar Run Club @ Soft Bar, 6 p.m.: A brief all-levels-welcome easy run led by Summer House personality and Soft Bar founder Carl Radke with giveaways from KANE Footwear and coconut water from Harmless Harvest, as well as post-run soft cocktails and more. Free, RSVP here.

Code Switch Theatrical Release @ Stuart Cinema & Cafe, 8 p.m.: A black-tie affair celebrating release of Ohene Cornelius’s thought-provoking comedy special. $33.85, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Family Storytime @ Leonard Library, 11 a.m.: Explore Holi, the Indian Festival of Colors, during a bilingual storytelling and cultural workshop hosted by Happy Hippotastic Holi! How to Celebrate with Consent author Geshu Sugandh and illustrator Natasha B. Padhiar. Children 3 and up and their caregivers can enjoy storytelling, arts and crafts, and a bilingual English-Hindi read-aloud to learn more about Holi and its history. Free, no RSVP needed.

Epic Reads – Well of Ascension @ Spritzenhaus 33, 2 p.m.: The Smuttery will meet to discuss the second book of the Mistborn series, Brandon Sanderson’s Well of Ascension. $7.18, get tickets here.

Breathwork for Momentum @ Held Space, 2 p.m.: Turn feelings of being stagnant into forward motion with a trauma-informed, intuitive workshop. $35, register here.

ELM Birthday Volunteering @ ELM Foundation, 3 p.m.: The ELM Foundation is turning seven! Help celebrate by volunteering at party stations for cupcake decorating, t-shirt painting, card making, snacks, and goodie bags. DM on Instagram here or email [email protected]. And if you can’t volunteer, just stop by to join the fun.

Learn to Grow Your Own Mushrooms @ 67 West St., 3:30 p.m.: You don’t need spring sunshine to grow mushrooms at home. Learn the ins and outs during a small hands-on session and take home a live grow kit. $87.21, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

VINO! ROSSO! PRONTO! (The Red Wines of Italy) @ DOC Wine Bar, 5 p.m.: Calling all wine enthusiasts. Microdose an afternoon in Italy with a specialty wine class featuring tastings, tutorials, and education sessions on various red wines and their native regions (and their labels). Snacks will also be provided. $81.88, get tickets here.

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Japanese Tea Tasting @ Kettl, 1 p.m.: If you’re less of a wine connoisseur and more of a teatotaler, try authentic, premium Japanese green tea from Yame, hosted by the Fukuoka Prefectural Government and hosted by Kettl founder Zach Mangan. Free, reserve a spot here.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Between Two Fires Deluxe Edition Release Party @ Brooklyn Winery, 6:30 p.m.: The Twisted Spine is hosting the hardcover release of Christopher Buehlman’s anticipated medieval horror Between Two Fires. The evening will feature a conversation between Buehlman and New York Times bestselling novelist and screenwriter Grady Hendrix followed by a book signing. $7.18, get tickets here.

My Immortal @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 7 p.m.: My Immortal isn’t a book, but it’s not not a book. And regardless, it has book-like lore. Don’t miss a dramatic live reading of the downright iconic Harry Potter fan fiction that’s earned its own Wikipedia entry. $33.85, get tickets here.