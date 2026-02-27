Good news for anyone with a hankering for that orange foam-topped vermouth—Bar Americano (180 Franklin St.) has officially reopened.

The bar has been closed since February 9, when severe flooding in the basement necessitated drying and repairs.

Bar Americano made the announcement on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who helped over the past few weeks — Erin, Max, Albino, Iván, Juan, César, Domingo, Jacinto our building super Miguel, and especially our contractor Piotr Suszczynski from @slc_restoration — for getting the space back together and making this happen.”