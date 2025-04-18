Williamsburg’s X-Golf (105 N. 13th St.) is a surprisingly good place to bring a laptop.
In addition to golf simulators, X-Golf has a full bar and restaurant that is open on the weekdays from 7 a.m. to midnight for those looking for a space to work. Plus, it offers free WiFi and free drip coffee Monday to Friday. There’s also a new daytime drink menu featuring specialty coffee drinks and cocktails for those who need liquid motivation.
For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, X-Golf has shared their recipe for their First Tee cocktail, a twist on a Bloody Mary.
Got a recipe you’d like to share with us? Reach out to [email protected].
X-Golf’s First Tee Cocktail
Ingredients
2 ounces of Montauk Distilling Co. Vodka
4 ounces of house-made bloody mix (see recipe below)
1 small slice of habanero (adjust for spice preference)
½ ounce of fresh lemon juice
Guinness (to top)
Ice
Optional Garnishes: Olive, Pickled Onion, and Pig in a Blanket on a Skewer
Directions
- First, make the Bloody Mary mix. See recipe below.
- In a shaker, muddle the habanero slice in lemon juice.
- Add Montauk Vodka and 4 ounces of the Bloody Mary mix to the shaker.
- Fill shaker with ice and shake gently.
- Strain into a pint glass filled with fresh ice.
- Slowly top with Guinness, allowing it to create a layered effect.
- Garnish as desired and enjoy.
Recipe for House-Made Bloody Mix
Ingredients
2 cups of fresh tomato purée
½ teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon of sea salt
½ teaspoon of smoked paprika
¼ teaspoon of garlic powder
¼ teaspoon of onion powder
1 pinch of celery salt
1 pinch of black pepper
1 teaspoon of horseradish
Dash of hot sauce (optional)
Directions
Mix all ingredients thoroughly and let sit for at least 30 minutes for flavors to meld.