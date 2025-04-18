Williamsburg’s X-Golf (105 N. 13th St.) is a surprisingly good place to bring a laptop.

In addition to golf simulators, X-Golf has a full bar and restaurant that is open on the weekdays from 7 a.m. to midnight for those looking for a space to work. Plus, it offers free WiFi and free drip coffee Monday to Friday. There’s also a new daytime drink menu featuring specialty coffee drinks and cocktails for those who need liquid motivation.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, X-Golf has shared their recipe for their First Tee cocktail, a twist on a Bloody Mary.

Learn how to make X-Golf’s First Tee cocktail below and find last week’s recipe here.

Got a recipe you’d like to share with us? Reach out to [email protected].

X-Golf’s First Tee Cocktail

Ingredients

2 ounces of Montauk Distilling Co. Vodka

4 ounces of house-made bloody mix (see recipe below)

1 small slice of habanero (adjust for spice preference)

½ ounce of fresh lemon juice

Guinness (to top)

Ice

Optional Garnishes: Olive, Pickled Onion, and Pig in a Blanket on a Skewer

Directions

First, make the Bloody Mary mix. See recipe below. In a shaker, muddle the habanero slice in lemon juice. Add Montauk Vodka and 4 ounces of the Bloody Mary mix to the shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake gently. Strain into a pint glass filled with fresh ice. Slowly top with Guinness, allowing it to create a layered effect. Garnish as desired and enjoy.

Recipe for House-Made Bloody Mix

Ingredients

2 cups of fresh tomato purée

½ teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon of sea salt

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon of garlic powder

¼ teaspoon of onion powder

1 pinch of celery salt

1 pinch of black pepper

1 teaspoon of horseradish

Dash of hot sauce (optional)

Directions

Mix all ingredients thoroughly and let sit for at least 30 minutes for flavors to meld.