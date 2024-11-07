The weekend is practically here, and if you’re looking for a variety of ways to blow off some steam and appreciate (or even sow) some positivity in the neighborhood, you’re in luck.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

YOUTH ART SHOW

The children are indeed the future (and likely our only hope), so come out to Artful Souls and Wellness to support and encourage their talents during a showcase of youth artists from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The show will feature works from artists ages 7 to 11, plus a performance from father-son pair ShawTime Duo, snacks, and a community art creation activity.

The show is free, but you can RSVP here.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING FOUNDATIONS PRE-RELEASE PARTY

Calling all IRL gamers! Magic: The Gathering has plans to release Foundations, an introductory-focused set of over 50+ decks, later this month. To celebrate, Frontier Games is hosting a pre-release party from 7 to 11 p.m. Foundations is designed to be beginner friendly and is a revitalization of M:TG’s core playing sets, and will ultimately become their basic Standard version going forward. Registering for the event will earn you a pre-release pack, and there will also be bonus prizes granted for gameplay. And if you can’t make it on Friday, there will be another party on Saturday.

Entry is $40 and available here.

ART GALLERY SHOWCASE

Escape into even more art this weekend as Greenpoint Gallery hosts two floors of distinct solo exhibitions: Finding the In-Between by Mariaclara Golfo and Lead Me Home by Andy Valk from 8 to 11:59 p.m. Golfo’s work is a mix of multidisciplinary abstract pieces inspired by nature, reflection, and life’s dualities, while Valk’s self-portrait exhibition is designed to be “the antithesis of touchless, modern-day overproduction” and inspired by a sense of community and storytelling throughout human history. The showcase will also have live music at 9 p.m.

The event is free and you can RSVP here.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

MCGOLRICK DOG RUN CLEANUP

Take some time this weekend to help beautify the spaces your furry friends frequent. The McGolrick Park dog run will be getting a bit of a facelift in the form of new gravel (acquired thanks to generous community donations), but volunteer help is needed for installation and cleanup. On Friday from 8 to 10 a.m., join for some raking and poop scooping, and then on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the actual gravel will be spread. Dogs will be allowed in the run during Friday’s cleanup, but please leave the pups at home on Saturday.

No signup is required, just show up!

Wasabi is hosting their annual Tuna Cutting Ceremony next Saturday, November 15.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

POWER OF WE! KIDS ENRICHMENT PROGRAM

For a free kids activity to burn off some weekend energy, Power of We! is meeting every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in McCarren Park to guide children through development-focused activities like dancing, group games, learning exercises, yoga, arts and crafts, story time, music, and more, with occasional bonus activities like grownup chats and therapy dog visits. The event is designed for quality family time and is not a drop-off activity.

The program is free to attend and you can RSVP here.

INTERACTIVE ART SHOW WITH SUSTAINABLE TRASH

Sustainable Trash, a community group focused on yoga, eco-friendly practices, and wellness, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an interactive art show at 109 Broadway from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The day-long affair will include art stations like a community canvas, wheel spinning for creative suggestions, and custom printing, a pop-up shop with merch made from recycled materials and curated affirmation journals, giveaways, and ice-breaker events to connect with likeminded individuals and share ideas.

The event is free to attend, though a creator pass featuring exclusive rewards is available for $10. Register or buy a pass here.

KIDS CLOTHING SWAP

Have your kids been growing like weeds? Offload some of their old fall and winter clothes while also helping to decrease textile and garment waste and picking up something new (to you) during a Fall and Winter Kids Clothing Swap at Greenpoint Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Through Friday, you can donate clean and gently used cold-weather clothes for newborns through 12 year olds during library hours (closing at 8 p.m. today and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow). Please avoid donating any undergarments, warm-weather attire, or adult clothing. There is no obligation to bring clothes to participate, the event is on a take-what-you-need basis.

JAM FLOW YOGA

Feels like a perfect weekend to recenter, not to mention have a beer. So you can do both at Threes Brewing from 12 to 1:30 p.m. during their Jam Flow session fusing yoga and cathartic free movement inspired by the influence of The Grateful Dead, Phish, and other similar music. The all-genders-welcome class will feature a live-music setlist, 60-minute yoga practice led by instructor Ripple.Affect founder Becca Jacobs, and a community connection (and beer) to follow.

Tickets are $25.31 (including fees) and available HERE.

MATINÉE VINTAGE DANCE AND HOUSE PARTY

Once the kids have burned off their excess energy, it’s your turn. Café Balearica is hosting another not-too-late Matinée party from 5 to 10 p.m. with vintage dance and vocal house tunes, plus pizza. Of the café’s two floors, the basement will feature vintage ’80s-’00s club vibes, while the upstairs level will stay on the groovier side with electronica and disco house. And the best part? You can enjoy all that and be home before midnight.

Early bird tickets start at $16.88 (including fees) and are available here.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

MCGOLRICK VISIONING SESSION

What do you want McGolrick Park to look like for the next 100 years? Come to a visioning meeting at 10 a.m. in the pavilion to share your thoughts on continuing to shape the park’s ecosystem. This session is meant to help inform work plans for utilizing a Greenpoint Community Environment Fund grant awarded to North Brooklyn Parks Alliance to execute a sustainable horticultural model. And whether you can make it or not, you should take this survey about the park.

The session is free to attend and you can RSVP here.

THE GREAT PUMPKIN SMASH

Do something eco-friendly, get rid of those old Halloween pumpkins, and release some anger during The Great Pumpkin Smash at McGolrick Park at 11 a.m. Once the smashing is complete, they’ll be composted by North Brooklyn Compost and Big Reuse. It’s a win-win. You can also drop off other food scraps, as weekly composting is making its triumphant return after nearly a year of being on pause. Food scrap dropoff will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.