Desert Island Comics (540 Metropolitan Ave.) is sadly closing at the end of the year, they announced on Instagram.

“Someone approached our landlord and offered almost double what we’re paying in rent, we have no lease, and landlord says we have to match it or vacate by January 1st 2025,” the caption reads in part. “Their price is untenable for our modestly successful business, and frankly it’s too much for anyone to pay.”

The store was founded in 2008 by Gabe Fowler and quickly became an invaluable resource for fans of underground and independent comics. Desert Island offered a wide selection of all things comics, zines, graphic novels, and other miscellaneous art books. Next to Quimby’s Bookstore, a store with a similar ethos, the stores made great companions and were beloved local businesses for many a Williamsburg resident (and many comic fans just passing through, as the post’s comment section can attest).

The block of Metropolitan suffered a similar blow just over a month ago when the decades-old Crest Hardware shut its doors for good.