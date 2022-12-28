It was the holiday miracle that somehow slipped past us, but we can still celebrate after the fact.

The MTA announced that they FINALLY plan to modernize the G-train signal system, amNY reports. They made the decision during December’s monthly board meeting.

The MTA awarded a $368 million contract to implement CBTC (communications-based train control) on a train line that feels largely forgotten (if you don’t enter Manhattan, don’t even think that the MTA is paying attention, I guess).

“The G would join the L and 7 trains as the only lines fully equipped with the modern signaling tech, replacing Great Depression-era analog signals with wireless communication arrays that enable the MTA to run trains closer together, and hence, run more trains period,” says amNY.

The signal updates should help with the line’s reliability, hopefully putting an end to the dreaded G-train sprint. Considering that the area served by the train line has experienced immense population growth between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, the news of the planned updates comes as a relief.

However, the article also notes that the work will likely last for the next five years, so….there’s that.