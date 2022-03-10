Dear women of Greenpoint, we hope you were celebrated, loved, and appreciated on International Women’s Day. Of course not just for 24 hours but all-year-round! Take the women you love out this weekend. Here are some ideas of what you can do with them in our neighborhood.

Saturday, March 12

For the women in your life who love açai bowls – Baya Bar’s (687 Manhattan Avenue) grand opening is this Saturday, 11 a.m. If you’re one of the first fifty people to arrive, you get a free bowl! We’ve heard that their Baya Toast is to die for.



Photo Credit: Baya Bar

Opening this Saturday, The Marine City is a community art show exploring the relationship between our city and its marine environment. Organized by Greenpoint Art Circle and Sustainable Ocean Alliance NYC, the show will be held at Church of the Ascension (127 Kent Street) between 6 – 10 p.m. Show runs till April 3. RSVP here.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Art Circle

Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street) presents Synthesis – a theatrical variety show showcasing nightlife performers in the queer community and celebrating an array of disciplines and identities. This incredible evening of music, drag, and burlesque carves out space for traditionally marginalized performers to nurture and grow their craft. Limited tickets are still available for this Saturday’s 8 p.m. show. Get hold of your tickets here.

Photo CreditL Triskelion Arts

Ore Bar (277 Graham Avenue) brings you great music this Saturday evening. Dance your night away starting at 9 p.m.

Photo Credit: Ore Bar

All weekend

Catbird (108 North 7th Street) opened their new Williamsburg flagship store this week! They carry perfect shiny gifts for the women in your life who love to be adorned.

Swing by anytime from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this weekend. There will be cookies from Ceremonia served all day. The first 100 customers to spend $100+ will receive a special Catbird jewelry tray and a decadent box of truffles from DADA Daily.





Photo Credit: Catbird

The Screen Door (145 Driggs Avenue) is opening again for the season! Swing by to get your long-awaited share of ice cream, sundaes, and frozen treats.



Photo Credit: The Screen Door

Spoil the women in your life. Also, apropos of nothing, this is your friendly Greenpointers PSA – remember to set your clock forward on Sunday! We spring forth once again.