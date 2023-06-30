Greenpoint’s Well Well Well (141 Nassau Ave.), a combined coffeeshop and retail boutique “for gay idiots, by gay idiots,” has officially opened its doors after a months-long delay. On Thursday, June 29, the opening was announced on Instagram with, “We’re here we’re queer,” and an epic video.

The interior of Well Well Well. Photo: Well Well Well

Greenpointers initially reported that Well Well Well would open at the beginning of spring, but owners Jenny Vazquez and Kyle McKay have experienced a “long road” of renovation delays that is now, thankfully, over.

“The opening has been so awesome,” the spunky duo told Greenpointers. “All the little pieces came together even better than we could have imagined. We’re super psyched by all the positive feedback we’ve gotten from the community so far.”

The interior of Well Well Well. Photo: Well Well Well

Vazquez and McKay describe Well Well Well as a coffee shop and gift boutique that is “a kind of brick and mortar Etsy shop.” The space gives off “1990s Nickelodeon vibes with a queer punk energy,” as described by the shop’s owners.

Well Well Well serves Variety coffee and a variety of locally-made items like vinyl from Head Sounds Records, ceramics, jewelry, art, t-shirts, and tote bags.

“Retail has been something that Kyle and I have talked about wanting to incorporate for awhile now,” Vazquez told Greenpointers. “We’ve always thought it’d be cute to have a one stop shop for coffee and gifts and records.”

The interior of Well Well Well. Photo: Well Well Well

Before the pandemic, Vazquez and McCay were unable to visualize a reality where they could be their own bosses. “When the cafe that we managed together in Fort Greene was forced to close permanently, we decided to take that breathing room to figure out what we could do differently if given the chance,” the duo told Greenpointers.

Vazquez and McKay credit Amy Bennet, the owner of The Green Grape in Fort Greene, where the pair previously worked, as their “biggest supporter” and “an awesome mentor in the business.”

“She has been so enthusiastic about our weird little vision and crazy encouraging to just push through when all the New York red tape made us want to curl into a ball,” Vazquez and MacCay told Greenpointers.

Well Well Well is now open everyday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.