Situated on a quiet street in Williamsburg, Kru (190 N. 14th St.) brings inventive interpretations of traditional Thai dishes to North Brooklyn. The newcomer opened last year without fanfare, but has already seen great success, recently announced as a James Beard semifinalist for Best New Restaurant.

For this week’s addition to the Community Community, Chef Ohm Suansilphong has shared the restaurant’s recipe for Cauliflower with Crab Meat Salad.

See Kru’s recipe for Cauliflower with Crab Meat Salad below and find last week’s Community Cookbook here.

Ingredients for Dressing

2-3 garlic cloves, peeled

2 Holland chile peppers, rough chopped

1-2 Thai chile peppers

Large pinch of Maldon sea salt

1 teaspoon of white sugar

2 tablespoons of lime juice

2 tablespoons of white vinegar

1 tablespoon of Japanese fish sauce

Ingredients for Salad

2 ounces of cooked crab meat

3 cups of cauliflower, cut in to small florets, then blanched for 10 seconds

1/4 cup of cucumber, finely sliced

1 red shallot, finely sliced

Handful of cilantro leaves

Handful of potatoes, julienned and deep-fried

Directions