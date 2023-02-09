Here we go, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the Super Bowl is charging onto our screens. We certainly have a fun weekend for everybody ahead of us here in Greenpoint!

First off, a friendly reminder: did you make your Valentine’s Day reservations yet? There are tons of great suggestions for you to book a stellar meal for your date just around the corner. Stop by the Greenpointers Valentine’s Market this Sunday to grab something for your sweetheart and support local vendors in the process (talk about a win-win!)

As usual, we hope you tag us in your escapades and let us know what you thought of our top picks for weekend wonders.

Saturday, February 11

Antidote Apothecary has been a regular North Brooklyn staple, floating around from their summer location just off Pulaski Bridge on McGuinness Blvd to share their tea blends and insight on herbal remedies via their active (and very informative!) Instagram account.

This Saturday, at 242 Franklin Street, the apothecary and tea bar will be launching the grand opening of their new space, shared with Friend of All Glass. Drop in Saturday anytime from 4 – 7 PM to learn about all they have to offer and to learn more about elixirs and rituals that can help enrich your life in healthy and all-natural ways.

Antidote Apothecary welcomes one and all to their Opening party on Saturday, February 11th! Image courtesy Antidote Apothecary.

Sunday, February 12

Greenpointers is back and ready for action! Join us from 1 – 7 PM for our Valentine’s Market at 67 West Street, Floor 5 (take the elevator up.) The market has a $1 entry fee and features a carefully curated selection of artisans and vendors (over 70!) with an incredible selection of gifts for your valentine. Along with Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell of New Yorker fame making custom couples and pet portraits, we have a photo booth available for attendees to pose at courtesy of Maria Christina Nino Designs, nail art designs by Peenk is the New Black, and there will be cookie decorating and more with Lightbridge Academy. This family friendly event has plenty for the adults in the family, however, with Ilegal Mezcal cider margaritas and cold beers from Greenpoint Beer & Ale. Come peruse the many treats and trinkets on offer and get to know the creatives right here in our community, a great way to spread the love!

The Super Bowl is back! And McCarren Park House is at it again, hosting their Super Bowl LVII screening party (no entry fee required) at 855 Lorimer St in McCarren Park. Arrive before 6:30 to have plenty of time to order Buffalo Wings courtesy of Club Club and drink specials from the Park Bar. Want the best seats? Reserve your spot here and get ready to enjoy the game with neighborhood friends.

For more local places to watch the Super Bowl, check out our North Brooklyn round-up here.

Last Place on Earth is a board game cafe and event spot hosting a fun Galentine’s event on Sunday. Located at 531 Graham Ave, this reservation-required Galentine’s Drink N’ Draw event offers space to get creative with your best girlfriends and create some beautiful artworks. Share your artistic side with the girls and come by from 7 PM to this BYOB event, $10 fee to attend.

Last Place on Earth is hosting a Galentine’s Drawing Extravaganzaa! Image courtesy @lastplacebk

With so many amazing events to choose from, we hope you feel the love — and pay it forward in the community this Valentine’s and Super Bowl weekend.