First, let’s talk about the “good” – Open Air Saline Hot Tub, Sunlighten Infrared Sauna, thousand square foot garden with a grill, cozy Infrared heated lounge. This kind of respite from the grind is normally a luxury in this fast paced city but for as low as $39, you can enjoy these amenities right here in the neighborhood. Goodness, located on 114 Greenpoint Ave, is a recent shift from a yoga studio touted as Brooklyn’s oldest, to a bathhouse that “best serves Greenpoint’s needs.”

Private Goodcare therapies like massages are available in the sun drenched second story balcony suite

Indeed, there are no other bathhouses in this part of Brooklyn whereas there are plenty of great yoga classes to choose from, unlike in 2009 when Goodyoga first began. Not only were there far less yoga options, spaces like the “the weird, wondrous ware/guesthouse on Calyer,” where it got its scrappy DIY start, were much more accessible. After growing into a successful multi-location brand, owner Flannery Foster decided to focus her energy on one community here in Greenpoint, where she celebrated 12 years of being in business in 2021.

Although the post-pandemic comeback of Goodyoga was a triumphant return over adversity, Flannery discovered that the landscape changed. “Classpass had destroyed the Independent Yoga Studio model already, but with everyone working from ANYWHERE, there simply weren’t consistent members living in the neighborhood to support us. Not to Mention TEACHERS! Most of the educated, experienced teachers had left town. No one could tell me what the 8 limbs of Yoga were.”

Owner Flannery Foster is “committed to community as a wellness practice”

Then after the challenges of Delta and Omicron followed by the summertime exodus of members and staff (“More travel, more houses upstate.”) Flannery surveyed neighbors about how she can offer something different while staying “committed to community as a wellness practice” and that’s how the concept of Goodness was born.

Goodness is a reflection of an evolution in personal and cultural circumstances – More New Yorkers are embracing what the NYT refers to as the LA-ification of the city, prioritizing “self-improvement, self-care, and self-love” while Flannery is now flying solo as the owner and only staff member.

Regular live musical performances on weekends and evenings

Simplifying the operations was necessary but came with a new set of challenges. When Flannery got sick with the flu followed by COVID, Goodness needed to close for almost 2 months. Compounded by the effects of a dissolved business partnership (and marriage) Goodness needs our help to continue operating.

The good news is that with a rate that starts at $39, you can enjoy the amenities for an affordable rate while supporting a local woman-owned business.

The cozy Infrared heated lounge, hang out nights and weekends where there are regular film screenings and live musical performances.

The Deal

Soak, Sweat and Chill

Monday-Thursday 9AM-4PM ($39) and 4PM-10PM ($49)

Friday-Sunday 9AM-4PM ($59) and after 4PM ($69)

Best Value

Monthly unlimited access including all Gooodyoga offerings, 20% of Goodcare services, and Special Events ($399 per month)

Limited Time Discount

Through January 15th, use “GREENPOINTERS” at checkout to Prepay for 3 months in advance for just $888, $296 per month!



If this code is used 150 times by January 15th, one lucky new member will WIN A ROUNDTRIP FLIGHT FOR 2 ON DELTA to anywhere in the continental US prior to February 28th, 2023.

Sunlighten Infrared Sauna

Amenities and Services



They’ve replaced 120 showers with 4 Gallons of water with our Oshiburi Cabinet. Help yourself to Full Size Hot Steamed Towels to wipe off before and after your Goodspa

Outdoor shower for ColdTherapy

Private Goodcare therapies like massages in the sun drenched second story balcony suite available at an additional cost

Inside the cozy Infrared heated lounge, hang out nights and weekends where there are regular film screenings and live musical performances. Co-work, self-practice yoga, meditate during weekdays. Bring friends or make new ones.

Games are littered about the space to create opportunities for play.

The Goodspa experience is inherently social, but you can reserve the amenities for solo experiences in 30 minute increments, as well.

Stay as long as you like. BYO Bathing Suit, but towels, Water (Sparkling or Flat), Coffee, Tea and Rose Petal Infusion are all included.

Order take out, or BYO Snacks, Beer, Wine. Also 420 friendly.