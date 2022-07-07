Dear Greenpointers, how many Insta-worthy photos of the fireworks did you capture? We empathize with your agony of choosing which one/s to post on your feed. Nonetheless, we hope you had a fine time in the company of loved ones.

This weekend, we embark onto a new series of non-4th related events! Let’s go.

Saturday, July 9

Kick off your weekend with YO.BK’s Silent Disco Power Outdoor Yoga Class at Greenpoint Terminal Market (2 Noble Street), 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. BYOMat and stretch your body out to the skyline of Manhattan. Cherry on top? You will flow with skyline views wearing silent disco headphones. Limited tickets available here.

Photo Credit: YO.BK

After a nourishing yoga session, walk a couple of steps over to Lex’s Vintage Pop-Up. Also located within Greenpoint Terminal Market, you’ll get to browse through a timeless vintage jean collection and 90s jewelry. The 90s are back and you don’t want to miss out on reliving your childhood wardrobe.

Photo Credit: Lex’s Vintage

This Saturday, 6 p.m., Patio Daddy-O brings you a screening of The Net — a thriller/action movie, featuring Sandra Bullock as a computer programmer. The event is free and will be taking place at 14 McGuinness Boulevard. RSVP here for your next summer outdoor watch.

Photo Credit: Eventbrite

Should you desire more movie options this Saturday, Skyline Drive-In (1 Oak Street) brings you Thor: Love and Thunder, Back to the Future, and Minions: The Rise of Gru. No car? No problem. There are outdoor seatings waiting for you to warm them up. Get your tickets here.

Photo Credit: Skyline Drive-In

Sunday, July 10

McGolrick Park Summer Farmers Market’s cool factor quadrupled after Miranda was seen shopping there in Episode 7 of And Just Like That… . To quote Miranda on the phone with Steve, ‘I’m at the good place, farthest from our house!’ So… is Miranda a Greenpointer too??

I digress. But be sure to stop by McGolrick Farmers Market this Sunday, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo Credit: McGolrick Park

For our vegan neighbors, Greenpoint Terminal Market is catering for you this Sunday. The Long Island Vegan Pop-Up will be happening all day. Admission is free, and you’ll get to try a wide range of vegan food.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Terminal Market

All Weekend

It’s time for the 135th annual OLMC Feast (275 North 8th Street) — July 6 – 17! Check out the entertainment schedule below. If you missed the fireworks last weekend, you’ll get an encore courtesy of OLMC Feast organizers.

Photo Credit: OLMC Feast

Photo Credit: OLMC Feast

And for this weekend’s grand finale… the NYC Parks department has a list of spray shower locations (turned on when temperatures go above 80 F), drinking fountains, and blocks with good tree covers to help New Yorkers combat this summer heat. You can find this information here.

Thank you @northbrooklynneighbors for alerting us to this much needed resource!



Photo Credit: North Brooklyn Neighbors

Get that summer tan in and stay hydrated in the process, Greenpointers!