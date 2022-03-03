Greenpointers…it is March already! Eeeks! Remember when we just welcomed 2022? Deep breaths, and keep calm this weekend. Here are some ideas on how to weekend the Greenpoint way.

Saturday, March 5

WORD bookstore is holding a Romance Book Club this Saturday at 2:45 p.m. While the physical store is at 126 Franklin Street, this book club will be virtual. Sign up here! If Romance isn’t your go-to genre, WORD has many other book clubs and one might just be up your alley.

Photo Credit: WORD Bookstore

Sunday, March 6

There will be a Dachshund Meet-Up this Sunday at the Marsha P. Johnson dog park inside Bushwick Inlet Park! Bring your dachshund, or be a spectator to dachshunds galore. 12 p.m, sharp.

Archestratus Books and Foods (160 Huron Street) will be holding a #CookforUkraine bake sale this Sunday. If you’re a baker who wants to offer your culinary skills, sign up here. Bake away and bring that deliciousness to their café (160 Huron Street) on Sunday between 10 a.m – 1 p.m.

If you’re an eater of baked goods, stop by the shop anytime from 2 – 6 p.m. Be sure to don a mask.

“#CookForUkraine aims to increase awareness of the humanitarian crisis the world faces right now, as well as raise the funds needed to aid children & families in Ukraine who have been displaced by the current situation,” Archestratus writes on their Instagram. Let’s do what we can to help.

The climbing wave is here to stay in Greenpoint. GP81 (81 Quay Street) will be holding Intro to Climbing classes every Sunday from 12 – 1:30 p.m. Sign up here, and get those sends your climbing heart so desire. You’re in very good climbing hands under Instructor Andrew.



Photo Credit: GP81

All Weekend

For the month of March, Big Night (154 Franklin Street) will donate the profits from the sales of Harbison cheese (Jasper Hill Farm) to the Anne Saxelby Legacy Fund – which provides monthlong paid apprenticeships for young adults to live on sustainable farms, to work, learn, and be inspired to create change in their communities.

Anne always recommended popping the Harbison cheese in the oven for a few minutes, then scooping out onto baguette or crackers. In other words, it’s the perfect cheese to get you through the end of winter. Get hold of yours this March.

Photo Credit: BIG NIGHT

Wine and Dine Grand Street is happening from March 1 – 13. This is a two week celebration of local cuisine and drinks. Check out the list of participating restaurants and bars below. Menu ranges from fine dining to quick bites at awesome prix fixe prices – with the option to extend the evening with drink specials at their bars. Full guide can be found here.



Photo Credit: Grand Street Bid

NYC Beer week will be wrapping up this Sunday, 2 – 9 p.m., at Brouwerji Lane (78 Greenpoint Avenue). Join in the festivities and drink brews from Greenpoint Beer Co. and Bierstadt.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Beer Co.

Read, pet a dog, bake, eat, climb, drink…. while supporting great initiatives. That’s how we Greenpoint this weekend.